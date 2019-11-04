Cohu: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

POWAY, Calif. (AP) _ Cohu Inc. (COHU) on Sunday reported a third-quarter loss of $10.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Poway, California-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The maker of semiconductor test equipment posted revenue of $143.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Cohu said it expects revenue in the range of $134 million to $144 million.

Cohu shares have risen nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 21% in the last 12 months.

