Coherent: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Coherent Inc. (COHR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $7.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to $1.01 per share.

The maker of lasers for commercial and scientific uses posted revenue of $316.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $414.1 million, or $17.18 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.23 billion.

Coherent shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $137.07, a fall of 12% in the last 12 months.

