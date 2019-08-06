Codexis: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Codexis Inc. (CDXS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its second quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The producer of custom industrial enzymes posted revenue of $12.3 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.9 million.

Codexis expects full-year revenue in the range of $69 million to $72 million.

Codexis shares have climbed nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16.99, a climb of 21% in the last 12 months.

