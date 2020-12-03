Cloudera: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $217.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $208.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Cloudera expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 12 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $219 million to $222 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Cloudera expects full-year earnings in the range of 40 cents to 42 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $862 million to $865 million.

Cloudera shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.58, an increase of 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLDR