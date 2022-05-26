CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1133 1160¼ 1115 1143¼ —5 Sep 1140 1168¾ 1123½ 1152 —4¾ Dec 1150¼ 1175 1130¾ 1158¾ —4¾ Mar 1152½ 1178 1135¼ 1161¾ —4½ May 1133½ 1164¾ 1124¼ 1149½ —3¼ Jul 1090¼ 1108½ 1070¾ 1104½ +7¼ Sep 1055 1079¼ 1043¾ 1078 +8¼ Dec 1042¼ 1067¾ 1032 1065¼ +7¾ Mar 1026¼ 1043¾ 1026¼ 1043¾ +7¼ May 992¼ 1017 992¼ 1017 +7¼ Jul 945 968¼ 945 968¼ +7¼ Est. sales 66,354. Wed.'s sales 95,936 Wed.'s open int 326,803, up 196 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 762¾ 772½ 757½ 765 —7¼ Sep 730 740¾ 725¼ 734 —5¾ Dec 711½ 726¾ 709¼ 718¾ —4½ Mar 715 730½ 713¼ 722¾ —4¼ May 720¾ 730¼ 713 722¾ —3¾ Jul 712 725¼ 708 717¼ —3½ Sep 654¾ 666½ 647½ 660¾ —1 Dec 631 643¼ 623¼ 638 +1 Mar 635½ 648¼ 630 643¾ +¾ May 645½ +½ Jul 632 642 632 642 +¾ Sep 575½ +¾ Dec 560 564½ 552½ 563¼ +1½ Jul 565 572½ 565 572½ +1½ Dec 533 537 530 535¾ +½ Est. sales 213,023. Wed.'s sales 273,137 Wed.'s open int 1,546,062, up 1,177 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 674½ 687 673¾ 685¼ +4½ Sep 621¾ 635¼ 621¾ 633 +6¾ Dec 612 621¼ 612 621¼ +4 Mar 617¾ +3 May 614 +3 Jul 613¾ +3 Sep 579¾ Dec 579¾ Mar 572 May 569¼ Jul 557½ Sep 573¼ Est. sales 199. Wed.'s sales 417 Wed.'s open int 2,953, up 9 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1675¼ 1737 1667¼ 1726½ +45½ Aug 1615 1667¾ 1608 1659½ +39 Sep 1546 1591¼ 1537½ 1584½ +35¼ Nov 1508¾ 1549¾ 1502¼ 1544¾ +32 Jan 1512¾ 1552 1506½ 1547½ +30¼ Mar 1508 1541¾ 1501½ 1536¾ +24½ May 1505½ 1540¼ 1501¾ 1535 +22½ Jul 1506½ 1537¾ 1500¼ 1532½ +21½ Aug 1518 1518 1511¾ 1511¾ +19¾ Sep 1464¼ 1466 1459 1459 +16 Nov 1401 1425 1400¼ 1420 +13¼ Jan 1421¾ +13¼ Mar 1410¾ +13½ May 1408¾ +13½ Jul 1406¼ +13¼ Aug 1402½ +13¼ Sep 1399½ +13 Nov 1323 1343½ 1322 1338 +7 Jul 1338 +7 Nov 1300 1300 1298½ 1298½ +7 Est. sales 248,099. Wed.'s sales 164,228 Wed.'s open int 735,375, up 5,475 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 78.94 80.91 78.30 80.52 +1.60 Aug 76.90 78.73 76.25 78.40 +1.50 Sep 75.71 77.51 75.04 77.20 +1.51 Oct 74.54 76.57 74.02 76.30 +1.61 Dec 74.25 76.21 73.59 75.94 +1.68 Jan 73.49 75.60 73.03 75.34 +1.70 Mar 72.35 74.61 72.35 74.35 +1.63 May 71.60 73.85 71.60 73.47 +1.59 Jul 71.04 72.91 71.04 72.61 +1.52 Aug 71.60 71.60 71.46 71.46 +1.52 Sep 70.50 +1.51 Oct 69.68 +1.54 Dec 67.91 69.65 67.91 69.41 +1.50 Jan 69.02 +1.53 Mar 68.56 +1.53 May 68.42 +1.52 Jul 68.33 +1.52 Aug 68.21 +1.52 Sep 68.07 +1.52 Oct 67.97 +1.50 Dec 67.78 +1.49 Jul 67.51 +1.49 Oct 67.51 +1.49 Dec 67.18 +1.49 Est. sales 100,938. Wed.'s sales 100,022 Wed.'s open int 372,772, up 65 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 423.90 432.10 421.00 428.20 +4.00 Aug 418.60 425.80 415.50 422.70 +3.80 Sep 412.30 419.30 409.80 417.00 +4.10 Oct 406.00 412.60 403.60 411.20 +4.90 Dec 406.30 413.90 404.50 412.40 +5.10 Jan 404.80 411.60 403.10 410.50 +4.40 Mar 400.70 407.20 399.60 406.40 +3.60 May 401.50 405.30 398.00 404.50 +3.00 Jul 398.30 404.90 398.30 403.90 +2.50 Aug 400.00 400.00 398.30 399.00 +1.90 Sep 392.00 392.50 391.40 391.40 +.60 Oct 381.30 Dec 381.40 381.50 380.20 381.20 —.20 Jan 379.00 —.10 Mar 376.40 —.10 May 371.30 —.10 Jul 371.00 —.10 Aug 371.00 —.10 Sep 361.50 —.10 Oct 349.70 —.10 Dec 350.70 —4.90 Jul 350.70 —4.90 Oct 350.70 —4.90 Dec 350.70 —4.90 Est. sales 72,670. Wed.'s sales 67,475 Wed.'s open int 359,794