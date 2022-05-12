CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1107¾ 1174½ 1103¼ 1174½ +65¾ Jul 1113 1183 1102¾ 1178¾ +65¾ Sep 1117 1187¼ 1107½ 1181¾ +64½ Dec 1124 1192½ 1113 1186½ +64 Mar 1121¾ 1192½ 1115½ 1186¾ +62½ May 1115½ 1178 1104¼ 1169¾ +57¾ Jul 1053 1108¼ 1042¼ 1106¼ +53 Sep 1039¼ 1090¾ 1030½ 1090½ +50¼ Dec 1035 1096 1029½ 1088¼ +49 Mar 1020 1075¼ 1020 1075¼ +46¾ May 1055¼ +46¾ Jul 945½ 975¾ 945½ 975¾ +25 Est. sales 67,688. Wed.'s sales 61,581 Wed.'s open int 307,267 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 802½ 814 798¾ 813½ +11¼ Jul 788½ 800¾ 782¾ 791½ +3 Sep 752¼ 768½ 749½ 763¾ +11¾ Dec 735½ 755½ 734½ 753 +17¼ Mar 738¾ 758¼ 738¼ 756¼ +16¾ May 738¼ 757½ 737¾ 755¼ +16¼ Jul 733¾ 750¾ 732¼ 749 +15 Sep 672½ 684½ 669¾ 683¼ +11¼ Dec 645¾ 657¾ 641¾ 655½ +9¼ Mar 651½ 662¾ 648 661¼ +9 May 661½ +7¾ Jul 658¾ +8¼ Sep 594¼ +8¼ Dec 567¾ 578 567¾ 577¼ +3½ Jul 586½ +3½ Dec 544 551 540¼ 551 +2 Est. sales 255,568. Wed.'s sales 232,735 Wed.'s open int 1,515,864, up 5,081 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 654½ +21¼ Jul 605¼ 626½ 602¼ 624½ +21¼ Sep 566½ 590 563 590 +28¼ Dec 565 588¾ 565 588¾ +27¼ Mar 589¾ +27 May 588¾ +27 Jul 588¾ +27 Sep 560½ +27 Dec 560½ +27 Mar 552¾ +27 Jul 560½ +27 Sep 579½ +27 Est. sales 232. Wed.'s sales 237 Wed.'s open int 3,057, up 19 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1641½ 1664¼ 1635½ 1660¼ +10 Jul 1607½ 1627¼ 1590¼ 1613¾ +7 Aug 1560½ 1580 1547¼ 1569¼ +7 Sep 1502 1520¼ 1490½ 1510¼ +6½ Nov 1470¾ 1489 1457¾ 1480½ +8¼ Jan 1474¾ 1490 1460½ 1482¾ +8 Mar 1463 1473¾ 1449¼ 1468¼ +5½ May 1462½ 1470¼ 1447¾ 1465 +5 Jul 1457¾ 1467¼ 1445½ 1462¼ +4½ Aug 1432½ 1448 1432½ 1446 +3¼ Sep 1397½ 1406 1397½ 1406 +1¾ Nov 1371¼ 1379½ 1364¼ 1376¼ +½ Jan 1379 +½ Mar 1369¾ —1¼ May 1368¾ —1¾ Jul 1363½ Aug 1360 Sep 1357¾ Nov 1309¾ 1318¾ 1308¼ 1318¼ —4 Jul 1318¼ —4 Nov 1286¼ —4 Est. sales 144,067. Wed.'s sales 125,587 Wed.'s open int 702,180, up 7,726 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 88.10 88.60 88.00 88.52 —.93 Jul 83.43 83.53 81.88 82.52 —.93 Aug 79.75 79.75 78.19 78.97 —.76 Sep 77.95 77.95 76.37 77.23 —.63 Oct 76.36 76.44 74.83 75.79 —.48 Dec 75.30 75.66 73.95 75.18 —.33 Jan 74.45 74.52 73.04 74.29 —.23 Mar 72.24 73.14 71.88 72.91 —.16 May 71.72 71.81 70.61 71.68 —.14 Jul 70.70 70.85 69.63 70.60 —.13 Aug 68.65 69.29 68.65 69.29 —.18 Sep 68.28 —.24 Oct 66.86 67.35 66.86 67.35 —.23 Dec 66.61 67.04 66.07 67.04 —.27 Jan 66.78 —.28 Mar 66.46 —.28 May 66.33 —.32 Jul 66.24 —.29 Aug 66.09 —.29 Sep 66.03 —.29 Oct 65.85 —.29 Dec 65.71 —.27 Jul 65.46 —.26 Oct 65.46 —.26 Dec 65.13 —.26 Est. sales 82,077. Wed.'s sales 79,135 Wed.'s open int 372,526, up 1,862 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 403.70 403.70 397.20 399.40 —1.20 Jul 399.60 406.10 395.00 396.00 —1.90 Aug 394.90 400.10 391.30 392.70 —.40 Sep 390.50 395.20 388.50 390.00 +.40 Oct 386.80 391.20 384.60 386.50 +.50 Dec 387.70 392.80 386.00 388.40 +1.00 Jan 387.20 391.90 385.60 387.70 +1.10 Mar 386.20 388.50 383.00 384.60 +.80 May 384.80 387.40 382.50 384.30 +.80 Jul 385.90 388.10 383.30 385.00 +.60 Aug 383.80 385.50 381.20 382.60 +.80 Sep 380.50 385.70 378.70 378.70 +.50 Oct 376.90 376.90 372.90 372.90 —.30 Dec 377.70 378.50 372.70 373.70 —.40 Jan 371.70 —.40 Mar 369.40 —.40 May 369.00 —1.10 Jul 369.00 —1.10 Aug 369.00 —1.10 Sep 367.60 —1.10 Oct 355.80 —1.10 Dec 353.30 —1.10 Jul 353.30 —1.10 Oct 353.30 —1.10 Dec 353.30 —1.10 Est. sales 92,282. Wed.'s sales 85,573 Wed.'s open int 359,682