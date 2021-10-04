CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 752¼ 763½ 748½ 756½ +1¼ Mar 761 774½ 759¾ 768¼ +2¼ May 768¾ 777¼ 762¼ 771½ +3¼ Jul 738 750¾ 737 749¼ +8 Sep 739¾ 752¼ 738¼ 751 +8½ Dec 746¼ 757½ 743 756 +9¼ Mar 748 757¾ 744¾ 757¾ +9¼ May 738 748 733 748 +9 Jul 714¾ 730 712 727¼ +8½ Sep 720¾ 726¼ 720¾ 726¼ +8½ Dec 723¾ 731 723¾ 731 +8¼ Mar 728¼ +8¼ May 728¼ +8¼ Jul 691¼ 699¼ 691¼ 699¼ +13¼ Est. sales 90,693. Fri.'s sales 141,315 Fri.'s open int 365,995, up 9,341 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 540 547½ 536 540¾ — ¾ Mar 548¾ 555¾ 544½ 549¾ May 553¼ 560¾ 549¾ 554¾ +¼ Jul 554¼ 560½ 550¼ 555½ +½ Sep 536½ 544 534½ 538¾ +1½ Dec 531 538¾ 529½ 534¼ +2¾ Mar 537¼ 545¼ 536¼ 540½ +2½ May 542 546½ 542 542 +1¼ Jul 541¼ 548½ 537¾ 541¼ — ½ Sep 508 508 503¾ 503¾ +4¼ Dec 486½ 497¾ 485¼ 493½ +6 Jul 505 505 502 502 +5½ Dec 454¼ 456½ 454¼ 455¼ +1¼ Est. sales 190,972. Fri.'s sales 231,389 Fri.'s open int 1,399,910, up 1,852 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 591¼ 605 586¾ 601 +10 Mar 582 595½ 581½ 590½ +9¼ May 580 585¼ 580 582¾ +9 Jul 562 +3¾ Sep 480 485 480 483½ +4½ Dec 470 470½ 470 470½ +4¾ Mar 470½ +4¾ May 470½ +4¾ Jul 470½ +4¾ Sep 470½ +4¾ Jul 470½ +4¾ Sep 470½ +4¾ Est. sales 586. Fri.'s sales 564 Fri.'s open int 4,718, up 16 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1242¾ 1247¾ 1235 1235¾ —10¾ Jan 1253 1257½ 1245¼ 1246¼ —10¼ Mar 1261 1265½ 1253 1255¼ —9¼ May 1269¼ 1274 1261¾ 1265¼ —7¼ Jul 1272¼ 1278½ 1265½ 1270¼ —6¼ Aug 1271¼ 1273¾ 1262 1266¾ —4¾ Sep 1245½ 1252¼ 1243½ 1246 —3½ Nov 1235¼ 1244 1230¾ 1236¾ —3 Jan 1237¾ 1245 1236¼ 1239 —2½ Mar 1231½ 1231¾ 1227¼ 1229 —1¼ May 1230¾ 1231 1228½ 1228½ — ½ Jul 1230½ — ½ Aug 1223½ — ½ Sep 1190¾ — ½ Nov 1175¾ 1188¼ 1175½ 1185¼ Jul 1185 Nov 1153¼ +3¾ Est. sales 194,150. Fri.'s sales 210,238 Fri.'s open int 701,176, up 6,797 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 57.99 59.16 57.91 58.57 —.04 Dec 58.65 59.70 57.84 58.83 +.01 Jan 58.51 59.53 57.77 58.71 +.02 Mar 58.21 59.10 57.37 58.30 —.05 May 57.90 58.56 57.03 57.82 —.12 Jul 57.42 58.00 56.49 57.29 —.17 Aug 56.85 57.27 55.99 56.60 —.20 Sep 56.18 56.45 55.68 55.91 —.22 Oct 54.97 55.90 54.97 55.19 —.29 Dec 54.70 55.70 54.36 54.95 —.28 Jan 54.92 54.92 54.77 54.77 —.28 Mar 54.97 54.97 54.57 54.57 —.28 May 54.85 54.85 54.48 54.48 —.26 Jul 54.87 54.87 54.48 54.48 —.26 Aug 54.37 —.25 Sep 54.20 —.27 Oct 53.95 —.26 Dec 53.80 54.08 53.80 54.08 —.27 Jul 54.08 —.27 Oct 54.07 —.27 Dec 54.18 —.27 Est. sales 109,251. Fri.'s sales 128,276 Fri.'s open int 382,135, up 930 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 325.50 325.50 321.80 322.10 —2.90 Dec 326.30 327.20 323.40 323.60 —3.30 Jan 328.80 329.10 325.40 325.60 —3.50 Mar 331.50 331.90 328.40 328.60 —3.40 May 335.80 336.10 332.70 332.90 —3.30 Jul 339.90 340.50 337.00 337.30 —3.00 Aug 341.00 341.60 338.30 338.50 —2.70 Sep 341.50 341.50 338.40 338.60 —2.50 Oct 339.50 340.00 337.30 337.30 —1.90 Dec 340.20 341.20 338.90 339.20 —1.30 Jan 340.40 340.40 339.50 339.50 —1.20 Mar 338.60 338.60 337.70 337.70 —.70 May 338.00 340.50 337.40 337.40 —.50 Jul 339.10 340.70 339.00 339.10 —.10 Aug 338.50 341.00 337.60 337.60 +.20 Sep 336.90 338.00 335.40 335.40 Oct 330.60 332.00 328.40 328.40 +1.00 Dec 327.80 +.40 Jul 327.80 +.40 Oct 327.80 +.40 Dec 327.80 +.40 Est. sales 101,657. Fri.'s sales 124,436 Fri.'s open int 380,717, up 7,913