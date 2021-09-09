CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 700 700 681½ 681½ —16¾ Dec 711 711¼ 691½ 692¼ —17¼ Mar 721¼ 721½ 701¼ 702 —18¾ May 726½ 726¾ 706¼ 707¼ —19 Jul 698¾ 700 683¾ 684½ —14¼ Sep 700½ 700½ 686 686¾ —14½ Dec 704 704 691¼ 691¾ —15 Mar 706 706 694 694 —15 May 685 685 683¼ 683¼ —15 Jul 666½ 668 662¼ 663¾ —13 Sep 653¾ —13 Dec 665¾ —13 Mar 665¾ —13 May 665¾ —13 Jul 627 Est. sales 101,873. Wed.'s sales 74,814 Wed.'s open int 369,220 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 498½ 500 494½ 496 —2¼ Dec 510¼ 513 504¼ 510 — ¼ Mar 519¾ 522 513¾ 519¼ — ½ May 526 527¼ 520 524¾ —1¼ Jul 526½ 527¼ 521 524¼ —2¼ Sep 499 499½ 493 493¾ —5 Dec 496½ 497¾ 491½ 492¼ —5 Mar 503¾ 504¼ 499 499 —5 May 505¾ 505¾ 502¾ 502¾ —4¾ Jul 509 509¼ 504 504½ —5 Sep 478¼ 478¼ 476¾ 476¾ —3½ Dec 468½ 469 465¾ 466¼ —2¼ Jul 475 —2¼ Dec 436¼ 436¼ 436 436 — ½ Est. sales 293,525. Wed.'s sales 268,262 Wed.'s open int 1,387,038, up 6,003 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 495 495 483¾ 483¾ —11¼ Dec 498½ 499¼ 486 487½ —11¼ Mar 496¾ 496¾ 487½ 487½ —11¼ May 493¼ 493¼ 486½ 486½ —11 Jul 481¾ —11 Sep 436 —11 Dec 450½ 450½ 448¼ 448¼ —11 Mar 448¼ —11 May 448¼ —11 Jul 448¼ —11 Sep 448¼ —11 Est. sales 593. Wed.'s sales 645 Wed.'s open int 4,792 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 1260 1267¼ 1258 1258¾ —12 Nov 1280 1281¾ 1265 1270½ —9 Jan 1289 1291 1274¼ 1278¾ —10 Mar 1294½ 1296¾ 1280¾ 1284 —11 May 1301½ 1302½ 1287½ 1290¼ —11¼ Jul 1306 1306 1291¾ 1294½ —11 Aug 1291 1295 1285 1286 —11 Sep 1260 1266¼ 1257 1257½ —8¾ Nov 1246¼ 1252 1239 1240½ —6½ Jan 1248½ 1252 1240½ 1240½ —5¾ Mar 1233½ 1233½ 1225 1227 —6 May 1224¼ —5¾ Jul 1227½ 1227½ 1225½ 1225½ —5¾ Aug 1219½ —5¾ Sep 1181½ —5¾ Nov 1181 1186½ 1175¼ 1176 —7 Jul 1176¾ —7 Nov 1118½ —7 Est. sales 128,422. Wed.'s sales 162,207 Wed.'s open int 667,308, up 3,369 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 56.70 56.86 56.02 56.02 —1.43 Oct 57.50 57.62 56.01 56.06 —1.40 Dec 57.56 57.68 56.11 56.19 —1.30 Jan 57.53 57.67 56.16 56.19 —1.28 Mar 57.53 57.59 56.17 56.19 —1.22 May 57.45 57.53 56.15 56.18 —1.15 Jul 57.26 57.26 56.05 56.08 —1.06 Aug 56.44 56.56 55.66 55.66 —.99 Sep 55.99 56.05 55.11 55.16 —.90 Oct 55.38 55.40 54.50 54.57 —.89 Dec 55.04 55.17 54.21 54.31 —.86 Jan 54.08 —.84 Mar 53.77 —.84 May 53.65 —.84 Jul 53.64 —.84 Aug 53.54 —.84 Sep 53.46 —.84 Oct 53.31 —.84 Dec 53.41 —.84 Jul 53.41 —.84 Oct 53.40 —.84 Dec 53.00 —.47 Est. sales 134,341. Wed.'s sales 112,964 Wed.'s open int 398,525 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 336.50 336.60 335.20 336.30 —1.10 Oct 335.50 335.90 332.60 335.10 +.20 Dec 338.30 338.80 335.40 337.90 +.10 Jan 340.00 340.30 337.40 339.60 Mar 343.50 343.50 340.90 342.90 —.20 May 347.10 347.30 344.60 346.60 Jul 350.70 351.40 348.50 350.70 +.30 Aug 350.90 351.70 348.90 351.00 +.40 Sep 347.70 349.70 347.10 349.10 +.50 Oct 342.30 345.00 341.30 344.50 +.70 Dec 343.00 345.90 342.10 345.20 +.80 Jan 344.30 344.50 344.30 344.50 +1.10 Mar 340.80 341.80 340.80 341.20 +1.20 May 339.80 +1.00 Jul 339.90 +1.00 Aug 337.40 +1.00 Sep 334.70 +1.00 Oct 330.00 +.90 Dec 331.30 331.30 327.80 327.80 +.90 Jul 327.80 +.90 Oct 327.80 +.90 Dec 327.80 +.90 Est. sales 73,071. Wed.'s sales 83,290 Wed.'s open int 358,671