CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 708¼ 709 681¾ 692¼ —18½ Dec 717¼ 718¼ 691¼ 701½ —18¼ Mar 723½ 724 698½ 708¼ —18 May 721¼ 721¾ 699½ 708¾ —18 Jul 704 705 684 691 —17¼ Sep 705¾ 705¾ 687½ 693 —17 Dec 709¾ 709¾ 696½ 698½ —15¾ Mar 708 708¼ 701¼ 701¼ —14¾ May 692¾ —13½ Jul 675¾ 675¾ 663½ 668¾ —13½ Sep 668¾ —13½ Dec 668¾ —13½ Mar 668¾ —13½ May 668¾ —13½ Jul 640 —13½ Est. sales 93,643. Wed.'s sales 88,197 Wed.'s open int 342,642, up 1,572 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 571½ 571¾ 555 564½ —7¼ Dec 568 568 550¾ 561¼ —7¼ Mar 575 575 558¼ 568¾ —6¾ May 579 579 562½ 572½ —6¾ Jul 577¾ 577¾ 562¾ 571¾ —7¼ Sep 517¼ 520½ 510¼ 517½ —2¼ Dec 500¾ 503 491¾ 500¼ —1¼ Mar 504 510 501½ 507½ —1 May 511¼ — ¾ Jul 506½ 516 506½ 513½ — ¾ Sep 470½ — ¾ Dec 458¼ 459 457 458¼ +¼ Jul 468¼ +¼ Dec 420 422 420 422 +¾ Est. sales 256,433. Wed.'s sales 245,630 Wed.'s open int 1,478,447, up 396 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 454¼ 454½ 436 454½ — ¼ Dec 449¼ 453 432¼ 450¾ +¾ Mar 439 450 438 448¼ +1¼ May 439 448 434½ 448 +1¼ Jul 447½ +2¼ Sep 447½ +2¼ Dec 436½ +4 Mar 436½ +4 May 436½ +4 Jul 436½ +4 Sep 436½ +4 Est. sales 731. Wed.'s sales 736 Wed.'s open int 4,646, up 59 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1439¾ 1440¼ 1391¼ 1416¼ —23 Sep 1398 1398 1350¼ 1369 —28¾ Nov 1390½ 1390¾ 1342¼ 1362¼ —27½ Jan 1394 1394 1346½ 1366½ —26½ Mar 1375¾ 1376¼ 1332¾ 1352 —24¼ May 1370½ 1370½ 1327½ 1346½ —23¼ Jul 1364½ 1366 1326 1344 —22 Aug 1316 1326½ 1316 1326½ —21¼ Sep 1286¼ 1286¼ 1273 1282¼ —20¼ Nov 1274 1274 1237¼ 1255 —19¼ Jan 1248¼ 1256½ 1248¼ 1255¾ —19¼ Mar 1241¼ —18 May 1237¾ —18¼ Jul 1238½ —18¼ Aug 1235 —18¼ Sep 1186¼ —18¼ Nov 1153¼ 1175¼ 1153¼ 1170¼ —10¼ Jul 1171 —10¼ Nov 1108¼ —10¼ Est. sales 133,225. Wed.'s sales 126,294 Wed.'s open int 690,262 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Aug 65.52 65.73 63.20 65.00 —.46 Sep 64.27 64.45 61.93 63.53 —.69 Oct 63.41 63.54 61.03 62.43 —.85 Dec 62.90 63.00 60.58 61.96 —.82 Jan 62.15 62.17 59.97 61.33 —.73 Mar 61.05 61.05 58.98 60.35 —.55 May 60.00 60.00 58.03 59.46 —.38 Jul 59.25 59.25 57.30 58.83 —.27 Aug 58.30 58.30 56.99 57.99 —.20 Sep 55.71 57.07 55.71 57.07 —.31 Oct 55.40 56.19 54.97 56.19 —.27 Dec 55.57 56.12 54.45 55.93 —.26 Jan 55.68 —.23 Mar 55.43 —.21 May 55.28 —.19 Jul 55.20 —.15 Aug 55.15 —.14 Sep 55.07 —.14 Oct 54.94 —.14 Dec 55.09 —.10 Jul 54.75 55.69 54.75 55.69 —.14 Oct 55.68 —.12 Dec 55.66 —.12 Est. sales 106,470. Wed.'s sales 102,263 Wed.'s open int 468,254 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Aug 369.80 369.90 360.70 363.20 —6.60 Sep 369.70 369.70 360.20 362.80 —6.80 Oct 369.10 369.80 359.50 362.40 —7.60 Dec 374.60 374.60 363.00 366.00 —8.00 Jan 373.20 374.80 363.30 366.00 —8.30 Mar 372.20 372.20 361.00 363.80 —7.60 May 369.90 370.20 360.10 362.80 —7.20 Jul 371.00 371.30 361.40 364.10 —7.00 Aug 369.00 369.00 360.40 361.90 —6.80 Sep 362.20 366.20 354.80 356.50 —7.50 Oct 356.70 362.30 349.90 350.30 —6.70 Dec 354.40 362.10 348.10 349.60 —6.80 Jan 348.70 —6.80 Mar 344.90 —6.90 May 344.30 —7.00 Jul 344.70 —6.90 Aug 342.90 —6.90 Sep 337.80 —6.90 Oct 330.80 —6.90 Dec 327.80 —6.90 Jul 327.80 —6.90 Oct 327.80 —6.90 Dec 327.80 —6.90 Est. sales 75,701. Wed.'s sales 69,840 Wed.'s open int 371,863, up 783