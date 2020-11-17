https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/Close-15734269.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|598
|603¼
|592½
|595¼
|—2¾
|Mar
|604¾
|609¼
|600¼
|603
|—1¾
|May
|609¾
|612½
|604¼
|606¾
|—1¾
|Jul
|607
|610¼
|602
|604¼
|—2¼
|Sep
|606¾
|612½
|604½
|607
|—2
|Dec
|618¼
|619¼
|612
|614¼
|—2
|Mar
|622
|622½
|618½
|620¼
|—1¾
|May
|615
|615
|613
|613¾
|—2¼
|Jul
|595½
|596½
|594¼
|596
|—3½
|Sep
|596¾
|—3½
|Dec
|603
|—2½
|Mar
|600½
|—2½
|May
|602¾
|—2¼
|Jul
|583¾
|—3¾
|Est. sales 144,523.
|Mon.'s sales 180,808
|Mon.'s open int 430,210
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|417½
|422
|417¼
|420¼
|+4
|Mar
|425
|429
|425
|426¾
|+2½
|May
|429
|432¼
|428½
|429¾
|+1½
|Jul
|430
|433
|429½
|430¾
|+1
|Sep
|409¼
|412
|409¼
|410½
|+½
|Dec
|407
|408½
|406
|407½
|+¼
|Mar
|412
|412½
|410½
|411¾
|—
|¼
|May
|413½
|413½
|412½
|413
|—
|¼
|Jul
|413½
|413¾
|411½
|412¾
|—
|½
|Sep
|395
|396
|395
|396
|+1
|Dec
|396¼
|397½
|396
|397
|+¾
|Jul
|407½
|+¾
|Dec
|394¾
|Est. sales 366,245.
|Mon.'s sales 294,416
|Mon.'s open int 1,757,578
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|297¼
|302¼
|295½
|296¼
|Mar
|309¼
|315
|309¼
|311
|+2¾
|May
|309¾
|312¾
|309¾
|310½
|+1½
|Jul
|315¼
|315¼
|312¼
|312¼
|+1
|Sep
|292½
|+½
|Dec
|290
|292½
|290
|292½
|+1
|Mar
|299¾
|+1
|May
|299¾
|+1
|Jul
|299¾
|+1
|Sep
|299¾
|+1
|Jul
|299¾
|+1
|Sep
|299¾
|+1
|Est. sales 1,305.
|Mon.'s sales 873
|Mon.'s open int 5,954,
|up 21
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1157
|1178¼
|1156¼
|1169¾
|+16¼
|Mar
|1157½
|1177¼
|1157¼
|1168½
|+14
|May
|1156¼
|1172¼
|1155¾
|1164¾
|+11¾
|Jul
|1154
|1165½
|1150¾
|1159½
|+11
|Aug
|1134
|1146
|1134
|1140¾
|+10¾
|Sep
|1090
|1093¼
|1087¼
|1089
|+8
|Nov
|1045
|1051¼
|1043½
|1047¼
|+2
|Jan
|1044
|1049
|1041¾
|1045½
|+2¼
|Mar
|1030
|1031¾
|1025½
|1028¾
|+2¼
|May
|1024¾
|1027
|1023¾
|1024½
|+1¾
|Jul
|1026½
|1029¼
|1024½
|1025¾
|+1¼
|Aug
|1019¼
|+½
|Sep
|1000½
|+½
|Nov
|980½
|985¾
|979½
|983¼
|+2½
|Jan
|983¼
|+2½
|Mar
|983¼
|+2½
|May
|983¼
|+2½
|Jul
|995¾
|+2½
|Aug
|995¾
|+2½
|Sep
|995¾
|+2½
|Nov
|977¾
|+½
|Jul
|977¾
|+½
|Nov
|977½
|+½
|Est. sales 269,380.
|Mon.'s sales 185,461
|Mon.'s open int 924,982,
|up 490
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|37.46
|37.93
|37.29
|37.50
|+.07
|Jan
|37.32
|37.79
|37.16
|37.31
|+.03
|Mar
|37.06
|37.52
|36.92
|37.04
|+.02
|May
|36.77
|37.21
|36.64
|36.77
|+.05
|Jul
|36.43
|36.89
|36.36
|36.51
|+.08
|Aug
|35.94
|36.38
|35.93
|36.08
|+.11
|Sep
|35.33
|35.79
|35.30
|35.46
|+.04
|Oct
|34.79
|35.19
|34.77
|34.89
|—.02
|Dec
|34.72
|35.13
|34.64
|34.74
|—.08
|Jan
|34.58
|34.70
|34.48
|34.56
|—.11
|Mar
|34.64
|34.64
|34.34
|34.36
|—.11
|May
|34.14
|34.24
|34.14
|34.20
|—.07
|Jul
|34.08
|34.27
|34.08
|34.10
|—.07
|Aug
|33.94
|—.07
|Sep
|33.86
|—.06
|Oct
|33.45
|—.12
|Dec
|33.64
|33.64
|33.33
|33.33
|—.12
|Jul
|33.33
|—.12
|Oct
|33.33
|—.12
|Dec
|33.33
|—.12
|Est. sales 125,986.
|Mon.'s sales 112,237
|Mon.'s open int 494,518
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|390.70
|399.30
|390.70
|395.80
|+6.50
|Jan
|390.80
|398.30
|390.80
|394.70
|+5.40
|Mar
|387.70
|394.90
|387.70
|391.40
|+5.10
|May
|382.90
|388.60
|382.80
|385.30
|+3.90
|Jul
|380.90
|385.60
|380.90
|383.00
|+3.80
|Aug
|375.50
|378.50
|375.50
|376.70
|+3.40
|Sep
|364.70
|367.00
|363.50
|365.60
|+3.00
|Oct
|352.50
|354.30
|350.30
|353.00
|+2.50
|Dec
|350.20
|351.40
|348.50
|351.00
|+2.40
|Jan
|347.90
|349.00
|347.20
|348.60
|+2.60
|Mar
|339.70
|342.50
|339.70
|340.90
|+2.40
|May
|337.00
|340.80
|337.00
|338.20
|+2.00
|Jul
|341.00
|341.00
|337.00
|338.50
|+1.90
|Aug
|340.00
|340.00
|335.90
|335.90
|+1.90
|Sep
|333.90
|+1.10
|Oct
|328.80
|+.80
|Dec
|325.30
|328.80
|325.30
|328.80
|+2.90
|Jul
|333.20
|+2.90
|Oct
|333.20
|+2.90
|Dec
|336.50
|+2.90
|Est. sales 102,125.
|Mon.'s sales 76,483
|Mon.'s open int 453,118,
|up 2,655
