https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/Close-15650949.php
Close
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|596¾
|619½
|596½
|618¼
|+21½
|Mar
|600½
|620½
|600¼
|619½
|+18¾
|May
|601¾
|618½
|600½
|618¼
|+16¼
|Jul
|594
|607¼
|592¼
|606¾
|+11¾
|Sep
|597¼
|609
|596¼
|609
|+10½
|Dec
|607¾
|615½
|603¼
|615½
|+9¼
|Mar
|610½
|618
|608¼
|618
|+8¼
|May
|611½
|+8¼
|Jul
|587½
|592½
|582¼
|592½
|+8
|Sep
|594½
|+5¼
|Dec
|596½
|598¾
|595¾
|598¾
|+3¼
|Mar
|595
|+3¼
|May
|595
|+3¼
|Jul
|570
|577½
|570
|577½
|+3¼
|Est. sales 137,291.
|Wed.'s sales 90,415
|Wed.'s open int 420,152,
|up 3,645
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|396
|404¼
|393½
|403¾
|+7¼
|Mar
|401½
|408¾
|399½
|408
|+5½
|May
|404¼
|410
|401¾
|409¼
|+4¼
|Jul
|405½
|410
|403
|409¼
|+3
|Sep
|391¾
|395¼
|390¾
|394¼
|+1¾
|Dec
|393½
|396¼
|391
|394¾
|+1
|Mar
|402½
|404
|398¼
|402½
|+1½
|May
|404
|406¼
|402
|404¾
|+1¼
|Jul
|406
|407½
|403
|405¾
|+¾
|Sep
|392¾
|393½
|392½
|392¾
|+¼
|Dec
|395½
|396¼
|394½
|395½
|Jul
|408
|408¾
|408
|408¾
|+¾
|Dec
|397¼
|397¼
|396½
|396½
|—
|½
|Est. sales 416,348.
|Wed.'s sales 325,354
|Wed.'s open int 1,552,548,
|up 1,792
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|287
|295½
|285¼
|293¾
|+6
|Mar
|288½
|295
|288½
|294¼
|+3¾
|May
|290½
|297¾
|289½
|296
|+2¼
|Jul
|294½
|296¾
|290½
|296¾
|—2
|Sep
|288
|—2
|Dec
|285
|287¼
|285
|287¼
|—2
|Mar
|290½
|—2
|May
|290½
|—2
|Jul
|290½
|—2
|Sep
|290½
|—2
|Jul
|290½
|—2
|Sep
|290½
|—2
|Est. sales 641.
|Wed.'s sales 184
|Wed.'s open int 5,428,
|up 19
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1057½
|1064¼
|1037¼
|1062¼
|+6
|Jan
|1057¾
|1064
|1038¼
|1062
|+4¾
|Mar
|1043¼
|1047¼
|1025¼
|1045½
|+3
|May
|1039¾
|1043½
|1023½
|1039¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|1043
|1046
|1026¾
|1041
|—1
|Aug
|1036¼
|1036¼
|1022¾
|1032
|—1½
|Sep
|1005
|1005
|993¾
|1000
|—2½
|Nov
|976
|979
|965
|973½
|—2½
|Jan
|974½
|974½
|965¼
|971
|—2¼
|Mar
|954½
|954½
|945
|951
|—2¼
|May
|944¼
|947¾
|942½
|947½
|—2
|Jul
|945½
|950¾
|945½
|950¾
|—2
|Aug
|945½
|—2
|Sep
|925
|—2
|Nov
|911¼
|912
|906¾
|911¼
|Jul
|925
|925¾
|925
|925¾
|Nov
|910¾
|+2¾
|Est. sales 291,859.
|Wed.'s sales 323,122
|Wed.'s open int 1,047,360,
|up 5,558
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|33.89
|34.09
|32.82
|33.17
|—.71
|Jan
|33.86
|34.05
|32.81
|33.14
|—.71
|Mar
|33.88
|33.99
|32.77
|33.10
|—.69
|May
|33.84
|33.93
|32.75
|33.07
|—.68
|Jul
|33.82
|33.92
|32.77
|33.07
|—.67
|Aug
|33.70
|33.72
|32.70
|32.93
|—.66
|Sep
|33.41
|33.51
|32.58
|32.68
|—.65
|Oct
|33.03
|33.03
|32.07
|32.35
|—.59
|Dec
|32.98
|33.09
|32.07
|32.32
|—.59
|Jan
|32.12
|32.35
|32.09
|32.27
|—.54
|Mar
|31.98
|32.27
|31.96
|32.18
|—.50
|May
|31.88
|32.28
|31.84
|32.14
|—.44
|Jul
|31.87
|32.26
|31.86
|32.13
|—.40
|Aug
|31.95
|—.48
|Sep
|31.80
|31.89
|31.80
|31.89
|—.45
|Oct
|31.45
|+.02
|Dec
|30.91
|31.42
|30.91
|31.42
|—.01
|Jul
|31.42
|—.01
|Oct
|31.42
|—.01
|Dec
|31.42
|—.01
|Est. sales 103,625.
|Wed.'s sales 94,573
|Wed.'s open int 471,149,
|up 979
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|364.40
|372.50
|361.10
|372.10
|+8.50
|Jan
|360.60
|367.30
|357.10
|366.90
|+6.90
|Mar
|352.50
|358.00
|349.30
|357.20
|+4.80
|May
|347.20
|351.70
|344.10
|351.30
|+4.30
|Jul
|345.90
|349.90
|342.50
|349.60
|+3.80
|Aug
|342.20
|344.80
|339.70
|344.50
|+3.30
|Sep
|335.90
|337.00
|331.80
|336.20
|+2.30
|Oct
|326.90
|327.10
|324.30
|326.20
|+.90
|Dec
|324.80
|327.40
|322.50
|325.50
|+.70
|Jan
|323.40
|324.30
|323.40
|324.30
|+.80
|Mar
|315.40
|316.00
|315.10
|316.00
|+1.10
|May
|314.50
|314.60
|313.40
|314.30
|+.90
|Jul
|315.00
|315.10
|313.70
|315.10
|+1.10
|Aug
|312.10
|313.70
|311.90
|313.70
|+.50
|Sep
|311.90
|—.10
|Oct
|304.40
|—1.90
|Dec
|304.20
|—1.20
|Jul
|308.60
|—1.20
|Oct
|308.60
|—1.20
|Dec
|311.90
|—1.20
|Est. sales 125,194.
|Wed.'s sales 118,249
|Wed.'s open int 441,963,
|up 1,867
View Comments