CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|517
|517¼
|506¾
|508
|—7¼
|Sep
|519½
|519¾
|511
|512¼
|—6
|Dec
|529½
|530
|521¼
|523
|—5¼
|Mar
|538¾
|539
|531
|532½
|—4¾
|May
|539¾
|541¾
|535¼
|536¼
|—4¼
|Jul
|538
|539
|532¾
|533½
|—4½
|Sep
|537½
|—4¼
|Dec
|550¼
|550½
|547½
|547½
|—3½
|Mar
|555¾
|555¾
|553¼
|553¼
|—3½
|May
|553
|—3½
|Jul
|535¼
|—2½
|Est. sales 150,854.
|Mon.'s sales 116,366
|Mon.'s open int 397,783,
|up 3,923
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|323½
|325¼
|322
|324¼
|+1
|Sep
|327¼
|329
|326
|328½
|+1¼
|Dec
|336
|338¼
|335
|338
|+2¼
|Mar
|347½
|350½
|346¾
|350¼
|+2¾
|May
|354¾
|357¼
|353¾
|357
|+3
|Jul
|359¾
|362¾
|359
|362¼
|+3
|Sep
|358
|362¼
|358
|362¼
|+3
|Dec
|365
|368½
|365
|368¼
|+3
|Mar
|376¼
|377¾
|376¼
|377¾
|+3
|May
|383
|+3
|Jul
|384
|386½
|384
|386½
|+2¾
|Sep
|377¼
|+2½
|Dec
|374½
|376¾
|374½
|376¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|392
|+2¼
|Dec
|379½
|+1¾
|Est. sales 219,114.
|Mon.'s sales 259,174
|Mon.'s open int 1,503,318,
|up 14,428
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|329¾
|330¾
|325
|328¼
|—1½
|Sep
|297
|297
|293¾
|294
|—3¾
|Dec
|279½
|282¾
|278
|278¾
|—1
|Mar
|280½
|—5
|May
|283½
|—5
|Jul
|283½
|—5
|Sep
|290¾
|—5
|Dec
|290¾
|—5
|Mar
|290¾
|—5
|May
|290¾
|—5
|Jul
|290¾
|—5
|Sep
|290¾
|—5
|Est. sales 455.
|Mon.'s sales 902
|Mon.'s open int 5,515,
|up 48
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|840
|856
|838½
|850½
|+10
|Aug
|843
|858
|841½
|852¾
|+9½
|Sep
|846¾
|859
|843¾
|854¼
|+9
|Nov
|852
|865
|850¼
|860½
|+8¼
|Jan
|857½
|869
|855¾
|865
|+8¼
|Mar
|855
|865
|853¼
|862
|+7½
|May
|856¼
|865¾
|856¼
|863½
|+7½
|Jul
|866½
|873¾
|865½
|871¼
|+7
|Aug
|868
|873¾
|868
|873
|+7¼
|Sep
|868½
|868½
|867½
|867¾
|+6½
|Nov
|864
|867
|861¼
|864½
|+5¼
|Jan
|869
|+4
|Mar
|866¾
|+4¾
|May
|868¾
|+4¾
|Jul
|874½
|+4½
|Aug
|873½
|+4¼
|Sep
|871¼
|+4¼
|Nov
|870½
|+1¼
|Jul
|890½
|+1½
|Nov
|886¾
|+1¼
|Est. sales 208,417.
|Mon.'s sales 210,175
|Mon.'s open int 875,592,
|up 464
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|27.60
|28.01
|27.48
|27.94
|+.34
|Aug
|27.79
|28.19
|27.66
|28.12
|+.34
|Sep
|27.97
|28.37
|27.84
|28.29
|+.33
|Oct
|28.01
|28.53
|28.00
|28.45
|+.33
|Dec
|28.39
|28.85
|28.32
|28.77
|+.33
|Jan
|28.64
|29.03
|28.53
|28.96
|+.33
|Mar
|28.77
|29.19
|28.77
|29.11
|+.34
|May
|28.93
|29.32
|28.85
|29.25
|+.33
|Jul
|29.10
|29.50
|29.08
|29.43
|+.32
|Aug
|29.47
|29.50
|29.44
|29.49
|+.31
|Sep
|29.52
|29.55
|29.44
|29.55
|+.30
|Oct
|29.51
|29.57
|29.35
|29.50
|+.26
|Dec
|29.64
|29.71
|29.44
|29.64
|+.25
|Jan
|29.83
|+.25
|Mar
|30.08
|+.25
|May
|30.16
|+.25
|Jul
|30.53
|+.25
|Aug
|30.52
|+.25
|Sep
|30.32
|+.25
|Oct
|30.32
|+.25
|Dec
|30.93
|+.25
|Jul
|30.93
|+.25
|Oct
|30.93
|+.25
|Dec
|30.93
|+.25
|Est. sales 89,171.
|Mon.'s sales 123,984
|Mon.'s open int 483,297,
|up 3,667
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|283.10
|285.20
|282.90
|283.70
|+.60
|Aug
|284.60
|286.90
|284.60
|285.70
|+1.10
|Sep
|286.50
|288.50
|286.10
|287.40
|+1.30
|Oct
|287.60
|289.90
|287.60
|289.00
|+1.40
|Dec
|290.80
|293.00
|290.80
|292.20
|+1.40
|Jan
|291.70
|293.90
|291.70
|293.20
|+1.40
|Mar
|292.00
|293.30
|291.80
|292.80
|+1.60
|May
|290.70
|293.20
|290.70
|292.70
|+1.70
|Jul
|294.50
|295.90
|294.50
|295.30
|+1.50
|Aug
|295.90
|296.40
|295.40
|296.00
|+1.30
|Sep
|296.10
|296.50
|295.00
|295.60
|+1.10
|Oct
|294.40
|295.40
|294.00
|294.50
|+1.00
|Dec
|295.60
|296.40
|295.20
|295.50
|+.80
|Jan
|296.10
|+.70
|Mar
|296.60
|+.60
|May
|296.60
|+.60
|Jul
|296.60
|+.60
|Aug
|296.60
|+.60
|Sep
|296.60
|+.60
|Oct
|296.60
|+.60
|Dec
|296.60
|+.60
|Jul
|296.60
|+.60
|Oct
|296.60
|+.60
|Dec
|296.60
|+.60
|Est. sales 66,970.
|Mon.'s sales 102,930
|Mon.'s open int 456,929,
|up 239
