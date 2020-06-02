CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 517 517¼ 506¾ 508 —7¼
Sep 519½ 519¾ 511 512¼ —6
Dec 529½ 530 521¼ 523 —5¼
Mar 538¾ 539 531 532½ —4¾
May 539¾ 541¾ 535¼ 536¼ —4¼
Jul 538 539 532¾ 533½ —4½
Sep 537½ —4¼
Dec 550¼ 550½ 547½ 547½ —3½
Mar 555¾ 555¾ 553¼ 553¼ —3½
May 553 —3½
Jul 535¼ —2½
Est. sales 150,854. Mon.'s sales 116,366
Mon.'s open int 397,783, up 3,923
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 323½ 325¼ 322 324¼ +1
Sep 327¼ 329 326 328½ +1¼
Dec 336 338¼ 335 338 +2¼
Mar 347½ 350½ 346¾ 350¼ +2¾
May 354¾ 357¼ 353¾ 357 +3
Jul 359¾ 362¾ 359 362¼ +3
Sep 358 362¼ 358 362¼ +3
Dec 365 368½ 365 368¼ +3
Mar 376¼ 377¾ 376¼ 377¾ +3
May 383 +3
Jul 384 386½ 384 386½ +2¾
Sep 377¼ +2½
Dec 374½ 376¾ 374½ 376¾ +2¼
Jul 392 +2¼
Dec 379½ +1¾
Est. sales 219,114. Mon.'s sales 259,174
Mon.'s open int 1,503,318, up 14,428
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 329¾ 330¾ 325 328¼ —1½
Sep 297 297 293¾ 294 —3¾
Dec 279½ 282¾ 278 278¾ —1
Mar 280½ —5
May 283½ —5
Jul 283½ —5
Sep 290¾ —5
Dec 290¾ —5
Mar 290¾ —5
May 290¾ —5
Jul 290¾ —5
Sep 290¾ —5
Est. sales 455. Mon.'s sales 902
Mon.'s open int 5,515, up 48
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 840 856 838½ 850½ +10
Aug 843 858 841½ 852¾ +9½
Sep 846¾ 859 843¾ 854¼ +9
Nov 852 865 850¼ 860½ +8¼
Jan 857½ 869 855¾ 865 +8¼
Mar 855 865 853¼ 862 +7½
May 856¼ 865¾ 856¼ 863½ +7½
Jul 866½ 873¾ 865½ 871¼ +7
Aug 868 873¾ 868 873 +7¼
Sep 868½ 868½ 867½ 867¾ +6½
Nov 864 867 861¼ 864½ +5¼
Jan 869 +4
Mar 866¾ +4¾
May 868¾ +4¾
Jul 874½ +4½
Aug 873½ +4¼
Sep 871¼ +4¼
Nov 870½ +1¼
Jul 890½ +1½
Nov 886¾ +1¼
Est. sales 208,417. Mon.'s sales 210,175
Mon.'s open int 875,592, up 464
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 27.60 28.01 27.48 27.94 +.34
Aug 27.79 28.19 27.66 28.12 +.34
Sep 27.97 28.37 27.84 28.29 +.33
Oct 28.01 28.53 28.00 28.45 +.33
Dec 28.39 28.85 28.32 28.77 +.33
Jan 28.64 29.03 28.53 28.96 +.33
Mar 28.77 29.19 28.77 29.11 +.34
May 28.93 29.32 28.85 29.25 +.33
Jul 29.10 29.50 29.08 29.43 +.32
Aug 29.47 29.50 29.44 29.49 +.31
Sep 29.52 29.55 29.44 29.55 +.30
Oct 29.51 29.57 29.35 29.50 +.26
Dec 29.64 29.71 29.44 29.64 +.25
Jan 29.83 +.25
Mar 30.08 +.25
May 30.16 +.25
Jul 30.53 +.25
Aug 30.52 +.25
Sep 30.32 +.25
Oct 30.32 +.25
Dec 30.93 +.25
Jul 30.93 +.25
Oct 30.93 +.25
Dec 30.93 +.25
Est. sales 89,171. Mon.'s sales 123,984
Mon.'s open int 483,297, up 3,667
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 283.10 285.20 282.90 283.70 +.60
Aug 284.60 286.90 284.60 285.70 +1.10
Sep 286.50 288.50 286.10 287.40 +1.30
Oct 287.60 289.90 287.60 289.00 +1.40
Dec 290.80 293.00 290.80 292.20 +1.40
Jan 291.70 293.90 291.70 293.20 +1.40
Mar 292.00 293.30 291.80 292.80 +1.60
May 290.70 293.20 290.70 292.70 +1.70
Jul 294.50 295.90 294.50 295.30 +1.50
Aug 295.90 296.40 295.40 296.00 +1.30
Sep 296.10 296.50 295.00 295.60 +1.10
Oct 294.40 295.40 294.00 294.50 +1.00
Dec 295.60 296.40 295.20 295.50 +.80
Jan 296.10 +.70
Mar 296.60 +.60
May 296.60 +.60
Jul 296.60 +.60
Aug 296.60 +.60
Sep 296.60 +.60
Oct 296.60 +.60
Dec 296.60 +.60
Jul 296.60 +.60
Oct 296.60 +.60
Dec 296.60 +.60
Est. sales 66,970. Mon.'s sales 102,930
Mon.'s open int 456,929, up 239