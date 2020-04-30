CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 517 529¾ 511 529¾ +10¼
Jul 516½ 525¼ 506¾ 524¼ +7¾
Sep 521¼ 528¾ 512¼ 528 +7
Dec 529¾ 537 522 536¼ +5¾
Mar 537¾ 543¾ 530¼ 543 +4¼
May 536½ 543½ 532 542¾ +3¼
Jul 529 533½ 523¼ 533¼ +2¼
Sep 532 535¾ 531 535¾ +1¾
Dec 541 546 538¾ 546 +1¾
Mar 547 549½ 541½ 549½ +1½
May 544¼ +1½
Jul 520 527¼ 520 527¼ +2¾
Est. sales 109,690. Wed.'s sales 108,314
Wed.'s open int 344,870, up 420
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 305¼ 313 303½ 311½ +7
Jul 315 322¼ 312½ 320 +5½
Sep 322 329 319½ 326½ +4½
Dec 333½ 339½ 331¼ 337¼ +3¾
Mar 346¾ 352 344¾ 350½ +3½
May 354¾ 359¼ 352¼ 357¾ +3¼
Jul 360¼ 364¾ 358¼ 363 +2½
Sep 358 363 356¾ 360¾ +2¾
Dec 363½ 368½ 362½ 366½ +2¾
Mar 374 378½ 374 376¼ +2¾
May 381½ +2¾
Jul 382 386 382 384½ +2½
Sep 376¾ +2½
Dec 375 377 375 376¾ +2½
Jul 390¼ +2½
Dec 383 383 381¾ 382¼ +2
Est. sales 283,874. Wed.'s sales 450,286
Wed.'s open int 1,407,173
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 312 312 307 307
Jul 286 287 283 284
Sep 266¼ 266½ 265 265 ¾
Dec 253½ 254 252 252½ ½
Mar 255¼
May 257½ +2¼
Jul 255¼
Sep 262½
Dec 262½
Mar 262½
Jul 262½
Sep 262½
Est. sales 212. Wed.'s sales 515
Wed.'s open int 2,904
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 833¾ 851 833¾ 850¼ +18½
Jul 838¾ 856 838¼ 855¼ +17¾
Aug 840¼ 856½ 839¼ 855¾ +17¼
Sep 841¼ 855½ 840 854¾ +15¼
Nov 845¾ 858¾ 844 857¾ +13½
Jan 848¾ 861 847¼ 859½ +12¼
Mar 840½ 852¼ 839 848½ +9¼
May 838¾ 851¾ 838¾ 846¾ +8¼
Jul 848 859½ 847 855¼ +8½
Aug 857¼ 859 854¾ 856 +8¼
Sep 852¾ 852¾ 851¾ 851¾ +7¾
Nov 843¾ 855 843¼ 849½ +7
Jan 855 +6¾
Mar 854¾ 854¾ 854¼ 854¼ +7
May 858½ +6¾
Jul 863¼ +5½
Aug 862¼ +5½
Sep 862¼ +5½
Nov 865½ +7¼
Jul 885½ +7¼
Nov 882¼ +7½
Est. sales 213,757. Wed.'s sales 197,312
Wed.'s open int 809,138
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 25.84 26.40 25.81 26.23 +.45
Jul 26.18 26.80 26.17 26.60 +.43
Aug 26.40 26.98 26.36 26.79 +.43
Sep 26.56 27.15 26.52 26.96 +.44
Oct 26.73 27.24 26.69 27.10 +.42
Dec 27.00 27.61 27.00 27.40 +.39
Jan 27.23 27.75 27.19 27.56 +.38
Mar 27.33 27.87 27.33 27.67 +.37
May 27.64 28.03 27.57 27.83 +.37
Jul 27.89 28.26 27.86 28.07 +.38
Aug 28.30 28.30 27.95 28.14 +.37
Sep 28.09 28.37 28.09 28.20 +.35
Oct 28.08 28.32 28.02 28.17 +.33
Dec 28.27 28.61 28.13 28.35 +.34
Jan 28.56 +.34
Mar 28.81 +.35
May 28.92 +.34
Jul 29.23 +.34
Aug 29.28 +.34
Sep 29.08 +.34
Oct 29.08 +.34
Dec 29.09 +.34
Jul 29.09 +.34
Oct 29.09 +.34
Dec 29.09 +.34
Est. sales 107,935. Wed.'s sales 138,262
Wed.'s open int 458,818
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 283.60 289.90 282.70 289.60 +6.40
Jul 288.80 295.70 287.70 295.10 +6.50
Aug 290.00 295.90 288.60 295.20 +5.50
Sep 291.60 296.40 290.10 295.70 +4.70
Oct 292.00 296.80 291.00 296.00 +4.00
Dec 294.70 298.90 293.70 297.90 +3.30
Jan 295.10 298.90 294.00 297.60 +2.80
Mar 292.10 296.50 291.50 293.90 +1.80
May 291.70 296.20 291.00 293.20 +1.70
Jul 294.30 298.80 294.00 295.80 +1.70
Aug 295.90 299.90 295.60 296.60 +1.70
Sep 296.10 300.30 296.10 297.00 +1.70
Oct 295.40 299.90 295.40 296.40 +1.50
Dec 297.00 301.00 296.00 297.60 +1.50
Jan 297.70 +1.50
Mar 297.70 +1.50
May 297.70 +1.50
Jul 297.70 +1.50
Aug 297.70 +1.50
Sep 297.70 +1.50
Oct 297.70 +1.50
Dec 297.70 +1.50
Jul 297.70 +1.50
Oct 297.70 +1.50
Dec 297.70 +1.50
Est. sales 106,255. Wed.'s sales 112,390
Wed.'s open int 405,430