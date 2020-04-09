CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 549¼ 558¾ 546¾ 556½ +8¼
Jul 549¼ 559¼ 546½ 557½ +9
Sep 552¼ 562¾ 551¼ 561¼ +8½
Dec 560 569 558 567¾ +7¾
Mar 566½ 573 564¼ 572½ +6¼
May 566½ 573 566½ 572¾ +6¾
Jul 552½ 562¼ 552½ 561½ +8
Sep 554½ 562¾ 554½ 562¾ +8¼
Dec 562¾ 571¾ 562¾ 571¾ +8¾
Mar 567¼ 575 567¼ 574¾ +7¼
May 569½ +7¼
Jul 547¾ +9¾
Est. sales 141,371. Wed.'s sales 144,572
Wed.'s open int 360,919
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 330¾ 333½ 328 331¾ +1¾
Jul 336 338¾ 333 336¾ +1¼
Sep 341½ 343 337¾ 341¾ +1¼
Dec 350 352 347 350¾ +1¾
Mar 361 363¼ 359 362¼ +2
May 368¼ 369¾ 365½ 369 +2¼
Jul 372 374 369¾ 373¼ +2
Sep 367¼ 372¾ 365 369¾ +3¾
Dec 371 376½ 370 374½ +3¾
Mar 384¾ 387 384¼ 386¾ +3¾
May 392½ +4
Jul 396 396½ 396 396½ +3½
Sep 387¾ +3½
Dec 384 387 384 387 +3½
Jul 401¼ +3½
Dec 392 +3¼
Est. sales 348,607. Wed.'s sales 353,923
Wed.'s open int 1,431,184, up 903
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 275½ 278 272¼ 274¼ —1¼
Jul 268 271½ 266¾ 267¾ —1½
Sep 257¾ —2
Dec 255¼ 255¼ 253½ 253½ ¾
Mar 257½ ¾
May 257½ ¾
Jul 257¾ ¾
Sep 265 ¾
Dec 265 ¾
Mar 265 ¾
Jul 265 ¾
Sep 265 ¾
Est. sales 305. Wed.'s sales 413
Wed.'s open int 3,606
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 855½ 867 853¾ 863½ +8½
Jul 861½ 873¾ 861¼ 871 +9¼
Aug 867 876½ 864½ 873½ +9
Sep 866½ 873¾ 864½ 872¼ +8
Nov 867½ 877 867¼ 875¾ +7¾
Jan 871 880 870¼ 878¾ +7½
Mar 859¼ 869 858½ 867¼ +8
May 859½ 867¾ 858½ 867 +8½
Jul 869 875½ 866¾ 875¼ +8
Aug 874 875½ 874 875½ +8
Sep 867¾ 869¼ 867½ 869¼ +7¾
Nov 859¾ 867½ 859½ 867 +7¾
Jan 874 +6½
Mar 875½ +6
May 881¼ +6½
Jul 886¼ +7
Aug 884¾ +7
Sep 885¾ +7
Nov 882¾ +7½
Jul 902¾ +7½
Nov 898¼ +5¾
Est. sales 232,438. Wed.'s sales 192,755
Wed.'s open int 818,508
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 27.27 27.75 27.15 27.41 +.23
Jul 27.62 28.10 27.51 27.76 +.23
Aug 27.72 28.24 27.72 27.93 +.24
Sep 27.92 28.40 27.89 28.10 +.24
Oct 28.21 28.55 28.10 28.25 +.21
Dec 28.42 28.90 28.32 28.57 +.20
Jan 28.76 28.98 28.60 28.76 +.17
Mar 28.85 29.18 28.64 28.84 +.13
May 28.88 29.25 28.87 28.99 +.11
Jul 29.49 29.49 29.16 29.23 +.09
Aug 29.38 29.38 29.28 29.34 +.07
Sep 29.55 29.55 29.42 29.44 +.05
Oct 29.61 29.61 29.50 29.54 +.07
Dec 29.84 29.84 29.67 29.77 +.06
Jan 29.96 +.06
Mar 30.24 +.07
May 30.38 +.06
Jul 30.47 +.01
Aug 30.41 +.01
Sep 30.26 +.01
Oct 30.26 +.01
Dec 30.27 +.01
Jul 30.27 +.01
Oct 30.27 +.01
Dec 30.27 +.01
Est. sales 134,526. Wed.'s sales 116,598
Wed.'s open int 460,240, up 3,617
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 293.40 295.00 291.00 292.50 —.30
Jul 298.10 299.50 295.80 297.80
Aug 298.10 298.80 296.20 298.10 +.30
Sep 299.00 299.70 296.70 298.80 +.80
Oct 298.10 300.30 296.60 299.50 +1.60
Dec 301.00 303.20 299.00 302.50 +1.70
Jan 300.50 303.50 298.70 302.70 +2.00
Mar 296.50 299.70 295.00 299.00 +2.70
May 295.10 298.80 293.70 298.10 +3.00
Jul 296.80 301.20 296.80 300.60 +2.70
Aug 297.40 301.60 297.40 301.20 +2.50
Sep 297.40 301.60 297.40 300.80 +2.30
Oct 297.90 301.20 297.00 300.00 +2.40
Dec 298.80 302.00 297.70 301.00 +2.50
Jan 301.00 +2.40
Mar 301.00 +2.40
May 301.00 +2.40
Jul 301.00 +2.40
Aug 301.00 +2.40
Sep 301.00 +2.40
Oct 301.00 +2.40
Dec 301.00 +2.40
Jul 301.00 +2.40
Oct 301.00 +2.40
Dec 301.00 +2.40
Est. sales 113,532. Wed.'s sales 108,194
Wed.'s open int 401,910, up 2,260