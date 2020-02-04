https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/Close-15029666.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|554¼
|564¼
|553½
|557¼
|+1¾
|May
|553
|561¾
|552
|554½
|+¾
|Jul
|552¾
|560¾
|552
|554½
|+1
|Sep
|558½
|566
|558
|560½
|+1
|Dec
|566¾
|573½
|566¼
|569¼
|+1¼
|Mar
|573¼
|579½
|572¾
|576¼
|+1½
|May
|576
|576¼
|571¾
|572¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|556
|561
|555¾
|558¾
|+2½
|Sep
|561½
|+2¾
|Dec
|570¼
|570¼
|568½
|568½
|+2¾
|Mar
|576¾
|576¾
|575¼
|575¼
|+4
|May
|577
|577
|574
|574
|+4
|Jul
|563
|+4
|Est. sales 135,695.
|Mon.'s sales 162,399
|Mon.'s open int 519,450,
|up 3,492
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|378¼
|383½
|378¼
|382¼
|+3½
|May
|384
|389¼
|384
|388
|+3½
|Jul
|389
|394
|389
|392¾
|+3¼
|Sep
|386½
|390¾
|386½
|389½
|+2¾
|Dec
|389½
|393½
|389½
|392¾
|+3¼
|Mar
|399
|402½
|399
|402¼
|+3¼
|May
|403¾
|406½
|403¾
|406¼
|+3¼
|Jul
|407
|409¼
|407
|409¼
|+3½
|Sep
|401¾
|401¾
|401¾
|401¾
|+2
|Dec
|402
|404
|402
|404
|+1½
|Mar
|412½
|+1½
|May
|413
|+1½
|Jul
|421½
|421½
|421½
|421½
|+1¾
|Sep
|418½
|+1½
|Dec
|409
|410
|409
|410
|+¾
|Jul
|420
|+¾
|Dec
|416
|+¼
|Est. sales 315,445.
|Mon.'s sales 381,142
|Mon.'s open int 1,553,133,
|up 6,930
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|298¾
|309
|298¼
|308
|+7¾
|May
|292¾
|301¾
|292¾
|300½
|+5¼
|Jul
|292
|293¾
|285¾
|291¾
|+5½
|Sep
|273
|+2¾
|Dec
|270¾
|271¼
|270½
|270¾
|+¼
|Mar
|270¾
|+¼
|May
|270¾
|+¼
|Jul
|271
|+¼
|Sep
|278¼
|+¼
|Dec
|278¼
|+¼
|Jul
|278¼
|+¼
|Sep
|278¼
|+¼
|Est. sales 440.
|Mon.'s sales 1,161
|Mon.'s open int 5,388
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|876¼
|887
|873¾
|879½
|+2½
|May
|889¾
|900¾
|887¼
|893
|+2¼
|Jul
|903½
|914
|901¼
|906¼
|+1¾
|Aug
|908½
|918½
|908¼
|911½
|+2
|Sep
|908
|919½
|908
|912½
|+2
|Nov
|915¾
|924¾
|913¼
|918¼
|+1¾
|Jan
|920
|930
|920
|924½
|+2¾
|Mar
|918
|927
|916½
|921½
|+2
|May
|929
|929
|924
|924¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|933
|934½
|930
|930¾
|+2¼
|Aug
|930½
|+2¼
|Sep
|926¼
|+2¼
|Nov
|922
|929½
|922
|926½
|+3
|Jan
|932¾
|+3¼
|Mar
|932¾
|+3¼
|May
|932¾
|+3¼
|Jul
|944½
|+3¼
|Aug
|944½
|+3¼
|Sep
|944½
|+3¼
|Nov
|936¾
|+3¼
|Jul
|940¼
|+3¼
|Nov
|937
|+3¼
|Est. sales 180,899.
|Mon.'s sales 267,271
|Mon.'s open int 852,741,
|up 14,045
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|30.21
|31.04
|30.16
|30.73
|+.44
|May
|30.58
|31.41
|30.54
|31.10
|+.45
|Jul
|30.96
|31.78
|30.92
|31.48
|+.44
|Aug
|31.09
|31.90
|31.05
|31.62
|+.44
|Sep
|31.38
|32.02
|31.22
|31.74
|+.43
|Oct
|31.34
|32.11
|31.34
|31.85
|+.42
|Dec
|31.75
|32.44
|31.65
|32.17
|+.40
|Jan
|31.92
|32.51
|31.92
|32.33
|+.41
|Mar
|32.04
|32.64
|31.94
|32.50
|+.41
|May
|32.38
|32.82
|32.38
|32.66
|+.41
|Jul
|32.94
|32.94
|32.78
|32.82
|+.40
|Aug
|32.86
|+.40
|Sep
|32.88
|+.40
|Oct
|32.87
|+.40
|Dec
|33.00
|33.02
|32.86
|32.97
|+.37
|Jan
|32.97
|+.37
|Mar
|32.97
|+.37
|May
|32.97
|+.37
|Jul
|32.97
|+.37
|Aug
|32.97
|+.37
|Sep
|32.97
|+.37
|Oct
|32.97
|+.37
|Dec
|32.97
|+.37
|Jul
|32.97
|+.37
|Oct
|32.97
|+.37
|Dec
|32.97
|+.37
|Est. sales 187,981.
|Mon.'s sales 235,470
|Mon.'s open int 526,662
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|289.80
|292.40
|287.50
|288.50
|—1.30
|May
|295.50
|297.90
|293.40
|294.00
|—1.20
|Jul
|300.60
|303.10
|298.90
|299.20
|—1.30
|Aug
|302.10
|304.80
|300.90
|301.10
|—1.30
|Sep
|304.00
|306.10
|302.20
|302.60
|—1.20
|Oct
|305.50
|306.60
|303.40
|303.60
|—1.20
|Dec
|308.30
|310.20
|306.90
|307.20
|—.90
|Jan
|308.00
|308.60
|307.80
|308.00
|—.60
|Mar
|307.50
|309.50
|306.40
|306.60
|—.90
|May
|308.80
|308.80
|307.00
|307.50
|—1.10
|Jul
|310.00
|310.60
|309.50
|309.50
|—1.10
|Aug
|309.70
|310.70
|309.50
|309.50
|—1.00
|Sep
|310.00
|310.50
|309.30
|309.30
|—.60
|Oct
|308.20
|—.40
|Dec
|308.50
|310.60
|308.50
|309.30
|+.20
|Jan
|309.30
|+.20
|Mar
|309.30
|+.20
|May
|309.30
|+.20
|Jul
|309.30
|+.20
|Aug
|309.30
|+.20
|Sep
|309.30
|+.20
|Oct
|309.30
|+.20
|Dec
|309.30
|+.20
|Jul
|309.30
|+.20
|Oct
|309.30
|+.20
|Dec
|309.30
|+.20
|Est. sales 115,897.
|Mon.'s sales 161,299
|Mon.'s open int 497,210,
|up 846
