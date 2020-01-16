https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/Close-14981296.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|573½
|573½
|560
|565¼
|—7¾
|May
|574
|574
|561¼
|566¼
|—7¾
|Jul
|574½
|574½
|562½
|566¾
|—8
|Sep
|579
|579
|568¼
|572
|—8
|Dec
|585½
|585½
|576½
|580½
|—6½
|Mar
|590¼
|590¼
|583¾
|587¼
|—6
|May
|584
|584¼
|581
|584¼
|—4¾
|Jul
|567¾
|568¾
|565¼
|568¾
|—4¾
|Sep
|566¼
|571¼
|566¼
|571¼
|—4
|Dec
|576¼
|579¾
|576¼
|579¾
|—4¼
|Mar
|585
|—4½
|May
|584¼
|—4½
|Jul
|576
|—4½
|Est. sales 99,486.
|Wed.'s sales 146,874
|Wed.'s open int 486,824,
|up 10,060
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|387¼
|387¾
|375¼
|375½
|—12
|May
|393¾
|394¼
|382¼
|382½
|—11½
|Jul
|400
|400½
|388½
|389
|—11½
|Sep
|400
|400
|390
|390½
|—9¾
|Dec
|401¾
|402¼
|393¼
|394
|—8½
|Mar
|411
|411½
|403½
|404¼
|—7¾
|May
|414½
|414½
|407¾
|408¾
|—7¼
|Jul
|415½
|416¼
|410½
|411¾
|—7
|Sep
|404
|404¼
|403
|404¼
|—5
|Dec
|408¼
|408¼
|404
|404½
|—5
|Mar
|412
|412½
|411
|412½
|—5
|May
|413
|—4½
|Jul
|422
|422
|419¾
|419¾
|—5½
|Sep
|418¼
|—5½
|Dec
|414
|414
|413¼
|413¼
|—2¼
|Jul
|422¼
|—2¼
|Dec
|416
|—2
|Est. sales 361,431.
|Wed.'s sales 264,943
|Wed.'s open int 1,560,240,
|up 3,793
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|307¾
|307¾
|303¾
|305½
|—
|¼
|May
|302¼
|302¼
|300½
|301
|—1¼
|Jul
|291¼
|291¼
|289
|290
|—3¾
|Sep
|280½
|—1½
|Dec
|270½
|—1½
|Mar
|270½
|—1½
|May
|270½
|—1½
|Jul
|270¾
|—1½
|Sep
|270¾
|—1½
|Dec
|270¾
|—1½
|Jul
|270¾
|—1½
|Sep
|270¾
|—1½
|Est. sales 228.
|Wed.'s sales 662
|Wed.'s open int 4,987,
|up 53
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|929¾
|930¼
|922
|924
|—4¾
|May
|943
|943¼
|935
|937¼
|—4¾
|Jul
|955
|955½
|947¾
|950
|—4¼
|Aug
|958½
|958½
|951¾
|954
|—4
|Sep
|956½
|957
|950¾
|953
|—3½
|Nov
|959¼
|959¼
|953½
|956¼
|—2½
|Jan
|962¼
|962½
|957½
|959¾
|—2¼
|Mar
|952
|953
|948¼
|950½
|—1¾
|May
|951½
|951¾
|947½
|949¾
|—1½
|Jul
|954
|955¼
|951½
|953
|—1¼
|Aug
|948½
|949
|948½
|949
|—1½
|Sep
|941
|941½
|931
|936¾
|—4¾
|Nov
|937
|940¾
|935¼
|939½
|+1¼
|Jan
|939½
|+1¼
|Mar
|939½
|+1¼
|May
|939½
|+1¼
|Jul
|950
|+1¼
|Aug
|950
|+1¼
|Sep
|950
|+1¼
|Nov
|942¾
|Jul
|942¾
|Nov
|941¾
|Est. sales 175,347.
|Wed.'s sales 222,704
|Wed.'s open int 759,049,
|up 12,927
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|33.30
|33.45
|32.89
|33.03
|—.27
|May
|33.65
|33.77
|33.23
|33.37
|—.27
|Jul
|34.04
|34.15
|33.61
|33.74
|—.27
|Aug
|34.15
|34.22
|33.70
|33.82
|—.28
|Sep
|34.24
|34.25
|33.80
|33.90
|—.26
|Oct
|34.27
|34.31
|33.82
|33.92
|—.26
|Dec
|34.39
|34.49
|33.98
|34.10
|—.26
|Jan
|34.59
|34.59
|34.14
|34.25
|—.25
|Mar
|34.22
|34.44
|34.10
|34.23
|—.23
|May
|34.23
|34.41
|34.07
|34.18
|—.27
|Jul
|34.17
|34.45
|34.16
|34.23
|—.28
|Aug
|34.24
|—.28
|Sep
|34.09
|34.36
|34.09
|34.18
|—.32
|Oct
|33.87
|—.25
|Dec
|33.98
|—.25
|Jan
|33.98
|—.25
|Mar
|33.98
|—.25
|May
|33.98
|—.25
|Jul
|33.98
|—.25
|Aug
|33.98
|—.25
|Sep
|33.98
|—.25
|Oct
|33.98
|—.25
|Dec
|33.98
|—.25
|Jul
|33.98
|—.25
|Oct
|33.98
|—.25
|Dec
|33.98
|—.25
|Est. sales 124,891.
|Wed.'s sales 177,388
|Wed.'s open int 546,345,
|up 4,645
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|300.20
|301.10
|299.00
|300.60
|+.50
|May
|304.80
|305.60
|303.70
|305.20
|+.40
|Jul
|309.40
|310.10
|308.30
|309.70
|+.30
|Aug
|311.20
|311.70
|310.00
|311.50
|+.40
|Sep
|312.10
|312.90
|311.60
|312.60
|+.30
|Oct
|312.40
|313.60
|311.80
|313.10
|+.50
|Dec
|314.70
|316.10
|314.10
|315.70
|+.70
|Jan
|314.20
|315.60
|314.20
|315.40
|+.70
|Mar
|311.90
|313.20
|311.70
|312.40
|+.50
|May
|311.10
|312.20
|310.50
|311.50
|+.60
|Jul
|313.10
|313.10
|312.10
|312.40
|+.90
|Aug
|309.80
|311.10
|309.80
|310.70
|+.40
|Sep
|309.90
|310.60
|309.30
|309.50
|+.70
|Oct
|307.40
|+.30
|Dec
|307.10
|308.00
|307.10
|308.00
|+.60
|Jan
|308.00
|+.60
|Mar
|308.00
|+.60
|May
|308.00
|+.60
|Jul
|308.00
|+.60
|Aug
|308.00
|+.60
|Sep
|308.00
|+.60
|Oct
|308.00
|+.60
|Dec
|308.00
|+.60
|Jul
|308.00
|+.60
|Oct
|308.00
|+.60
|Dec
|308.00
|+.60
|Est. sales 89,902.
|Wed.'s sales 124,600
|Wed.'s open int 466,860,
|up 4,398
