CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 517½ 519¾ 511 512½ —4¼
Mar 522 524½ 515¾ 517¼ —4¼
May 525½ 528¼ 520¼ 522¼ —3½
Jul 530¼ 532¼ 524 526½ —3½
Sep 537½ 538½ 530¾ 533¼ —3¼
Dec 547¾ 549¼ 541¼ 544½ —3
Mar 554½ 554½ 552¼ 552¼ —2¾
May 551½ —2¾
Jul 542¼ 544½ 542¼ 544½ —2
Sep 548¾ —2
Dec 560¾ —1¾
Mar 564 —1¾
May 564 —1¾
Jul 564 —1¾
Est. sales 134,073. Wed.'s sales 117,223
Wed.'s open int 413,879, up 1,906
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 379¼ 380 373¾ 375¼ —3½
Mar 388 389¼ 382¼ 383¾ —4
May 394¾ 396 389½ 391 —3¾
Jul 401 402 395¾ 397¾ —3
Sep 396¾ 397 392¾ 394¾ —2
Dec 400½ 401¼ 397¾ 399½ —1½
Mar 410¾ 411¼ 408 409¾ —1½
May 414 415 414 415 —1¾
Jul 420¼ 420½ 417¾ 418½ —1½
Sep 407¾ —1½
Dec 411¼ 411¾ 409½ 410½ —1¼
Jul 426¾ 426¾ 426¾ 426¾ —1
Dec 417¼ 417¼ 417¼ 417¼
Est. sales 392,398. Wed.'s sales 351,561
Wed.'s open int 1,611,927, up 2,591
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 305½ 306¼ 299¼ 305¼ —1¾
Mar 299½ 300¾ 292¾ 299¾ —1¾
May 300 300 299½ 299½ —1¾
Jul 299½ 299½ 297¼ 297¼ —1½
Sep 289½ 289½ 288 288 —1
Dec 295¾ —1
Mar 295¾ —1
May 295¾ —1
Jul 295¾ —1
Sep 295¾ —1
Jul 295¾ —1
Sep 295¾ —1
Est. sales 784. Wed.'s sales 485
Wed.'s open int 6,753, up 117
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 916½ 927 915 925 +10
Jan 927¾ 938½ 926½ 936½ +9
Mar 940¾ 950¾ 939¾ 948¾ +8
May 952½ 962 951½ 960¼ +7½
Jul 963 972¼ 962¼ 970¾ +7½
Aug 967 975½ 966¼ 974 +7
Sep 964¼ 972 964¼ 971 +6
Nov 967¾ 974¼ 966¼ 972¼ +5
Jan 970¾ 977 970¾ 976 +5
Mar 967¼ 970¾ 965¼ 969¾ +4¾
May 966¾ 969¼ 963¾ 968½ +3¾
Jul 967¾ 971¾ 967¾ 971¾ +3½
Aug 970½ +3¼
Sep 954 +3¼
Nov 947¾ 951 946 949¼ +2¼
Jul 959 +2¼
Nov 949 +2¼
Est. sales 189,522. Wed.'s sales 161,613
Wed.'s open int 717,078, up 12,913
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Dec 31.75 31.78 31.41 31.43 —.32
Jan 31.96 31.99 31.62 31.65 —.31
Mar 32.20 32.22 31.89 31.91 —.31
May 32.51 32.54 32.20 32.22 —.31
Jul 32.82 32.82 32.49 32.50 —.31
Aug 32.64 32.79 32.55 32.57 —.32
Sep 32.81 32.81 32.64 32.64 —.32
Oct 32.83 32.85 32.64 32.65 —.34
Dec 33.09 33.09 32.80 32.82 —.32
Jan 32.95 —.32
Mar 33.06 —.32
May 33.23 —.31
Jul 33.45 —.34
Aug 33.56 —.32
Sep 33.64 —.32
Oct 33.41 —.34
Dec 33.51 —.34
Jul 33.51 —.34
Oct 33.51 —.34
Dec 33.51 —.34
Est. sales 169,761. Wed.'s sales 130,516
Wed.'s open int 543,951, up 684
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Dec 299.40 306.20 299.20 305.60 +6.70
Jan 301.70 308.40 301.50 307.80 +6.50
Mar 305.30 311.70 305.00 311.00 +6.10
May 309.10 315.20 308.90 314.40 +5.60
Jul 313.00 318.60 313.00 317.90 +5.00
Aug 314.70 319.70 314.70 319.10 +4.70
Sep 315.80 320.10 315.80 319.60 +4.60
Oct 316.60 320.30 316.10 319.60 +4.50
Dec 318.50 321.50 317.50 321.20 +4.40
Jan 321.00 +4.30
Mar 318.50 +3.90
May 317.60 +3.40
Jul 318.30 +3.40
Aug 317.50 +3.40
Sep 316.50 +3.40
Oct 315.40 +3.40
Dec 313.50 +3.20
Jul 313.50 +3.20
Oct 313.50 +3.20
Dec 313.50 +3.20
Est. sales 177,013. Wed.'s sales 147,762
Wed.'s open int 447,862, up 5,840