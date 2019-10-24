CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 522½ 523¾ 515½ 516 —4¾
Mar 527¼ 528¾ 520¾ 521¼ —4¾
May 532½ 533½ 525½ 526¼ —4¾
Jul 535¼ 537 529¼ 530¼ —4¼
Sep 541½ 543¾ 536¼ 537¼ —4
Dec 553¼ 554 547¼ 548½ —3¾
Mar 560½ 560½ 555½ 555½ —4½
May 554½ —3½
Jul 550 550 546¾ 546¾ —3
Sep 544 548¼ 544 548¼ —1½
Dec 563½ 563½ 560¼ 562 —2¾
Mar 563¼ —2¾
May 563¼ —2¾
Jul 563¼ —2¾
Est. sales 55,205. Wed.'s sales 67,713
Wed.'s open int 407,176
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 388½ 390¾ 385¼ 386¾ —1
Mar 400 402¼ 397 398 —1¾
May 406½ 408½ 403¾ 404½ —1¾
Jul 412½ 414 409¾ 410¼ —1¾
Sep 405 406 403¼ 403¾ —1
Dec 409½ 410¼ 408 408¼ —1
Mar 419 420 418¼ 418¼ —1
May 424 424 423½ 423½ —1¼
Jul 428 428 426¼ 426¾ —1
Sep 413¼ ¾
Dec 415¾ 415¾ 414½ 414¾ ½
Jul 431¼ ¾
Dec 418
Est. sales 205,707. Wed.'s sales 25,147
Wed.'s open int 1,606,977
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 296¼ 303 296¼ 302¼ +5½
Mar 297 300 296¼ 299½ +4¾
May 299½ +4
Jul 297¾ +4
Sep 288¾ +3¾
Dec 296½ +3¾
Mar 296½ +3¾
May 296½ +3¾
Jul 296½ +3¾
Sep 296½ +3¾
Jul 296½ +3¾
Sep 296½ +3¾
Est. sales 301. Wed.'s sales 413
Wed.'s open int 6,155
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 933¾ 939 932¾ 933¼ ½
Jan 948 953 946¾ 947 —1¼
Mar 959¼ 964¾ 958¼ 958½ —1
May 968 973½ 968 968¼
Jul 976 982 976 976¾
Aug 981 984½ 979 979
Sep 973 978¼ 973 974¼
Nov 971½ 978¼ 971½ 974¼ +2
Jan 976¾ 981½ 976¾ 978¼ +2¾
Mar 972½ 976½ 971½ 973 +3½
May 970½ 975¼ 970½ 971¾ +5¼
Jul 972¼ 978 971½ 975 +5½
Aug 974½ +5¼
Sep 957 +5¼
Nov 949¾ 952¾ 948½ 950¼ +3¼
Jul 960 +4
Nov 950 +4¼
Est. sales 283,460. Wed.'s sales 402,088
Wed.'s open int 779,730
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Dec 30.63 31.42 30.53 31.34 +.76
Jan 30.86 31.63 30.76 31.56 +.76
Mar 31.08 31.88 31.02 31.81 +.76
May 31.30 32.14 31.30 32.09 +.76
Jul 31.62 32.43 31.60 32.36 +.74
Aug 32.02 32.48 31.89 32.40 +.69
Sep 31.72 32.51 31.72 32.45 +.71
Oct 32.16 32.47 32.16 32.45 +.73
Dec 31.86 32.62 31.86 32.59 +.76
Jan 32.70 32.75 32.69 32.75 +.75
Mar 32.78 32.90 32.76 32.90 +.74
May 32.98 33.09 32.91 33.09 +.72
Jul 33.15 33.31 33.15 33.31 +.72
Aug 33.40 +.71
Sep 33.48 +.71
Oct 33.28 +.70
Dec 33.38 +.73
Jul 33.38 +.73
Oct 33.38 +.73
Dec 33.38 +.73
Est. sales 128,868. Wed.'s sales 95,848
Wed.'s open int 505,100, up 2,332
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Dec 308.50 309.50 305.40 305.60 —3.00
Jan 310.90 312.00 307.80 308.00 —3.00
Mar 315.30 315.60 311.60 311.80 —2.90
May 317.90 318.80 314.90 315.30 —2.80
Jul 321.50 321.90 318.30 318.70 —2.90
Aug 322.40 322.50 319.10 319.30 —3.10
Sep 322.00 322.20 319.00 319.10 —3.00
Oct 320.70 320.80 318.50 318.50 —2.90
Dec 322.70 322.70 320.00 320.00 —2.60
Jan 319.70 —2.40
Mar 319.30 319.30 318.00 318.00 —2.20
May 319.10 319.20 317.90 317.90 —1.60
Jul 320.00 320.10 318.30 318.30 —1.90
Aug 320.00 320.00 318.20 318.20 —1.90
Sep 320.00 320.00 318.30 318.30 —1.90
Oct 316.90 —1.90
Dec 314.30 —1.70
Jul 314.30 —1.70
Oct 314.30 —1.70
Dec 314.30 —1.70
Est. sales 67,574. Wed.'s sales 96,142
Wed.'s open int 417,221