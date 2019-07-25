https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/Close-14135106.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|497¾
|507½
|492¼
|499½
|+1¾
|Dec
|505
|515
|500¾
|507¼
|+½
|Mar
|516½
|524¾
|512
|518¼
|—
|¼
|May
|523¼
|530
|518½
|523¾
|—1
|Jul
|524¾
|531
|519¾
|525
|—1½
|Sep
|528
|537¼
|527¾
|532
|—1½
|Dec
|546
|549
|543½
|543½
|—1¾
|Mar
|554¾
|556¼
|552
|552
|—1½
|May
|553¼
|—1¾
|Jul
|540¾
|540¾
|540
|540
|—1½
|Sep
|540
|—1½
|Dec
|550¾
|—1¼
|Mar
|552¼
|—1¼
|May
|552¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|552¼
|—1¼
|Est. sales 119,400.
|Wed.'s sales 111,697
|Wed.'s open int 383,916,
|up 4,686
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|424
|425¾
|418
|418½
|—5½
|Dec
|430¾
|432½
|426½
|427½
|—3¼
|Mar
|439¾
|441¼
|436
|437¼
|—2½
|May
|442½
|445
|440¼
|441½
|—2
|Jul
|446¾
|448¼
|443½
|444¾
|—1¾
|Sep
|424½
|425½
|421¾
|422
|—2
|Dec
|418¼
|419
|416¾
|417¾
|—
|¼
|Mar
|427½
|428½
|426½
|427¼
|—
|¼
|May
|434¼
|434¼
|432½
|433
|—
|½
|Jul
|436¾
|438¼
|436¾
|437¼
|—
|¼
|Sep
|419
|—
|½
|Dec
|422
|422¼
|421¼
|421½
|—
|½
|Jul
|435½
|—
|½
|Dec
|420¼
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 429,959.
|Wed.'s sales 239,258
|Wed.'s open int 1,792,345,
|up 6,575
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|266½
|267¾
|262½
|263½
|—1¼
|Dec
|266½
|270
|266
|267½
|+1¾
|Mar
|272½
|272½
|270½
|272
|+2¼
|May
|271
|+2¼
|Jul
|270¼
|+2¼
|Sep
|273
|+2¼
|Dec
|273
|+2¼
|Mar
|273
|+2¼
|May
|273
|+2¼
|Jul
|273
|+2¼
|Sep
|273
|+2¼
|Est. sales 340.
|Wed.'s sales 476
|Wed.'s open int 4,742
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|891
|896
|881
|882½
|—8½
|Sep
|895¾
|901¼
|886¼
|887¾
|—8½
|Nov
|908½
|913½
|898
|899¾
|—8½
|Jan
|921
|926¼
|911¼
|913¼
|—8
|Mar
|931
|935¾
|922¼
|924½
|—6½
|May
|940¼
|945
|932
|934½
|—6
|Jul
|949
|953¾
|942¼
|943¾
|—5½
|Aug
|947¼
|947¼
|946½
|946½
|—5
|Sep
|943½
|—4¾
|Nov
|949½
|954
|943¼
|944¾
|—4½
|Jan
|951¼
|—4½
|Mar
|954¾
|—5
|May
|961
|—5
|Jul
|967½
|—4½
|Aug
|966¼
|—4½
|Sep
|956¼
|—4½
|Nov
|947
|—3¾
|Jul
|950¾
|—3¾
|Nov
|933¼
|—3¾
|Est. sales 158,046.
|Wed.'s sales 151,193
|Wed.'s open int 658,986
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|28.30
|28.61
|28.26
|28.27
|—.03
|Sep
|28.43
|28.75
|28.39
|28.41
|—.02
|Oct
|28.56
|28.83
|28.51
|28.54
|—.01
|Dec
|28.80
|29.11
|28.77
|28.79
|—.01
|Jan
|29.06
|29.34
|29.01
|29.04
|—.01
|Mar
|29.34
|29.61
|29.28
|29.30
|—.02
|May
|29.70
|29.93
|29.63
|29.64
|—.01
|Jul
|30.03
|30.25
|29.96
|29.98
|Aug
|30.16
|30.27
|30.08
|30.08
|—.01
|Sep
|30.27
|30.36
|30.16
|30.16
|—.02
|Oct
|30.33
|30.40
|30.20
|30.20
|—.03
|Dec
|30.51
|30.59
|30.34
|30.34
|—.02
|Jan
|30.58
|Mar
|30.90
|—.01
|May
|31.25
|—.01
|Jul
|31.58
|—.01
|Aug
|31.69
|Sep
|31.75
|Oct
|31.66
|Dec
|31.82
|Jul
|31.82
|Oct
|31.82
|Dec
|31.82
|Est. sales 110,569.
|Wed.'s sales 139,725
|Wed.'s open int 443,195
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|306.00
|306.70
|303.00
|303.90
|—2.40
|Sep
|307.70
|308.50
|304.70
|305.50
|—2.50
|Oct
|309.20
|310.20
|306.10
|307.00
|—2.70
|Dec
|312.40
|313.30
|308.90
|309.80
|—3.00
|Jan
|314.30
|315.10
|310.90
|311.70
|—3.00
|Mar
|317.10
|318.20
|314.20
|315.00
|—2.70
|May
|320.60
|320.80
|317.30
|318.10
|—2.50
|Jul
|323.40
|323.40
|320.50
|321.20
|—2.30
|Aug
|322.90
|323.00
|321.60
|322.10
|—2.50
|Sep
|323.80
|324.70
|322.30
|322.80
|—2.50
|Oct
|323.20
|323.20
|322.80
|322.80
|—2.30
|Dec
|326.30
|326.30
|323.50
|324.20
|—2.40
|Jan
|324.00
|—2.10
|Mar
|323.40
|—2.10
|May
|324.30
|—2.10
|Jul
|326.20
|—2.10
|Aug
|326.20
|—2.10
|Sep
|326.20
|—2.10
|Oct
|326.20
|—2.10
|Dec
|324.60
|—2.10
|Jul
|324.60
|—2.10
|Oct
|324.60
|—2.10
|Dec
|324.60
|—2.10
|Est. sales 127,060.
|Wed.'s sales 84,254
|Wed.'s open int 453,064,
|up 7,889
