Clearway Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) _ Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $47 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 41 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The company created by NRG Energy to acquire and operate natural gas, solar and wind plants posted revenue of $329 million in the period.

Clearway Energy shares have increased 29% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWEN