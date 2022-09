Ng Han Guan/AP

BEIJING (AP) — China’s export growth weakened in August and imports shrank as high energy prices, inflation and anti-virus restrictions weighed on global and Chinese consumer demand.

Exports rose 7% over a year ago to $314.9 billion, barely one-third of July’s 18% expansion, customs data showed Wednesday. Imports contracted by 0.2% to $235.5 billion, compared with the previous month’s already weak 2.3% growth.