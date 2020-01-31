Chevron: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) _ Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $6.61 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Ramon, California-based company said it had a loss of $3.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.49 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations, but Chevron does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The oil company posted revenue of $36.35 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.92 billion, or $1.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $146.52 billion.

Chevron shares have decreased nearly 8% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased roughly 2%. The stock has declined slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

