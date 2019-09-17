Cherokee: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (AP) _ Cherokee Inc. (APEX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sherman Oaks, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 7 cents per share.

The brand management company posted revenue of $5.6 million in the period.

Cherokee expects full-year revenue in the range of $23 million to $24 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit 75 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 89 cents.

