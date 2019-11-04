ChemoCentryx: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) on Monday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its third quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $10.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.8 million.

ChemoCentryx shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $9.36, a decline of 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCXI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCXI