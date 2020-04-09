Chase: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTWOOD, Mass. (AP) _ Chase Corp. (CCF) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $7.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westwood, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 83 cents.

The protective materials maker posted revenue of $65.6 million in the period.

Chase shares have decreased 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $91.73, a climb of nearly 1% in the last 12 months.

