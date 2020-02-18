Ceva: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Ceva Inc. (CEVA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The chip designer posted revenue of $28.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.5 million.

Ceva shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CEVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CEVA