Century Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $10.1 million.

The Medford, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of $1.81 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $44.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.1 million, beating Street forecasts.

Century Bancorp shares have increased 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $87.24, a climb of 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNBKA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNBKA