Century Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $10.1 million.

The bank, based in Medford, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of $1.81 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $40.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $29.9 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Century Bancorp shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $73.83, a fall of 15% in the last 12 months.

