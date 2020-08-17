Cellcom: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NETANYA, Israel (AP) _ Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL) on Monday reported a loss of $13 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Netanya, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The cellular provider posted revenue of $247 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $3.98. A year ago, they were trading at $2.31.

