Castlight: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The online health care software company posted revenue of $35.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.6 million.

Castlight expects full-year results to range from a loss of 9 cents per share to a loss of 6 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $140 million to $145 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $3.02. A year ago, they were trading at $4.45.

