Casey's: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) _ Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $112 million.

The Ankeny, Iowa-based company said it had profit of $3 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.66 per share.

The convenience store chain posted revenue of $2.22 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.2 billion.

Casey's shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $187.82, a rise of 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASY