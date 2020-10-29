Casella: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) _ Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $15.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rutland, Vermont-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The provider of garbage-disposal and recycling services posted revenue of $202.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $202.5 million.

Casella expects full-year revenue in the range of $760 million to $775 million.

Casella shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $55.19, an increase of 29% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWST