Carriage Services: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $6.4 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 45 cents per share.

The provider of funeral and cemetary services and products posted revenue of $77.5 million in the period.

Carriage Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $312 million to $320 million.

Carriage Services shares have dropped 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $19.65, a rise of nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

