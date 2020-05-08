CarGurus: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ CarGurus Inc. (CARG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $12.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 19 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The online auto shopping platform posted revenue of $157.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $152.2 million.

CarGurus shares have decreased 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 38% in the last 12 months.

