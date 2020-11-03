Capitala Finance: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $3.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 28 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $6.7 million in the period.

Capitala Finance shares have dropped 83% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPTA