Canada Goose: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The high-end coat maker posted revenue of $105.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $114.1 million, or $1.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $720.3 million.

Canada Goose shares have decreased 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 37% in the last 12 months.

