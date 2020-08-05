Camtek: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) _ Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $5.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Migdal Haemek, Israel-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 16 cents per share.

The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems posted revenue of $37 million in the period.

Camtek shares have climbed 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 74% in the last 12 months.

_____

