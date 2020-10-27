Camden National: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) _ Camden National Corp. (CAC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $16.8 million.

The Camden, Maine-based bank said it had earnings of $1.11 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $51.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $47.2 million, also beating Street forecasts.

Camden National shares have fallen 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 24% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAC