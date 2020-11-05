Calyxt: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) _ Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its third quarter.

The Roseville, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The genetically modified food company posted revenue of $5.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $3.59. A year ago, they were trading at $4.81.

