Callaway: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) _ Callaway Golf Co. (ELY) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $29.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The maker of golf equipment and accessories posted revenue of $311.9 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $305.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Callaway said it expects revenue in the range of $501 million to $516 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 82 cents to 94 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion.

Callaway shares have declined nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $20.62, a rise of 36% in the last 12 months.

