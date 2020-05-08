Calithera: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

Calithera shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CALA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CALA