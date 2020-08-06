Cabot: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AURORA, Ill. (AP) _ Cabot Microelectronics Corp. (CCMP) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $34.5 million.

The Aurora, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.80 per share.

The chip equipment maker posted revenue of $274.7 million in the period.

Cabot shares have climbed 7.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 41% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCMP