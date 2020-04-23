CTS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LISLE, Ill. (AP) _ CTS Corp. (CTS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.8 million.

The Lisle, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $103.1 million in the period.

CTS shares have decreased 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 30% in the last 12 months.

