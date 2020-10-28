CTO Realty: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $1.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Daytona Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents.

The real estate company posted revenue of $14.6 million in the period.

CTO Realty shares have declined 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $41.51, a fall of 34% in the last 12 months.

