CNO: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) _ CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $21.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Carmel, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $717.2 million in the period.

CNO shares have decreased 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $13.48, a fall of 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

