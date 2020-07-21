CNB: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) _ CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $8.2 million.

The Clearfield, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 56 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $46 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $37.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

CNB shares have fallen 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16.88, a decrease of 36% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCNE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCNE