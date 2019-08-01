https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/CBRE-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14272417.php
CBRE: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
LOS ANGELES (AP) _ CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $223.7 million.
The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 81 cents per share.
The provider of real estate investment management services posted revenue of $5.71 billion in the period.
CBRE expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.70 to $3.80 per share.
CBRE shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.
