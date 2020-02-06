CBL: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) _ CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, said it had funds from operations of $74.6 million, or 37 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 36 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $46.5 million, or 27 cents per share.

The owner and operator of retail properties posted revenue of $189.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $271.5 million, or $1.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $768.2 million.

CBL expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.03 to $1.13 per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 85 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.45.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBL