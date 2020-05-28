%F

Last Prev. Wk.Ago
%L001%%Prime Rate% %3.25% %3.25% %3.25%
%L002%%Discount Rate Primary% %0.75% %0.75% %0.75%
%L003%%Fed Funds Target% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25%
%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
%L056%%1-month yld% %0.11% %0.10 % %0.07%
%L005%%3-month disc% %0.14% %0.15% %0.11%
%L057%%3-month yld% %0.14% %0.14% %0.12%
%L006%%6-month disc% %0.16% %0.17% %0.14%
%L058%%6-month yld% %0.16% %0.17% %0.14%
%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
%L009% %1-year% %0.16% %0.16% %0.15%
%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
%L011% %1-year% %0.17% %0.16% %0.13%
%L012% %2-year% %0.18% %0.17% %0.15%
%L055% %3-year% %0.22% %0.21% %0.20%
%L013% %5-year% %0.36% %0.34% %0.33%
%L014% %10-year% %0.70% %0.67% %0.67%
%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
%L016% %30-year% %1.47% %1.43% %1.40%
%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
%L018% %3-month% %0.37% %0.37% %0.69%
%L019% %6-month% %0.57% %0.57% %0.78%
%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
%L021% %Eff. May. 1% %0.99% %0.99% %0.99%
%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
%L023% %60-days% %2.34% %2.34% %2.38%
%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
%L026% %7-day avg yld:% %0.02% %0.02% %0.02%
METALS

LastPrev.Wk.Ago

%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L065% %London AM fix% %$1723.30% %$1705.15% %$1732.80%
%L028% %London PM fix% %$1717.35% %$1694.60% %$1724.90%
%L029% %HSBC Bank USA% %$1713.00% %$1712.50% %$1721.00%
%L061% %NY Handy & Har% %$1717.35% %$1694.60% %$1724.90%
%L062% %NY H&H fab% %$1906.26% %$1881.00% %$1914.64%
%L063% %NY Engelhard%: %$1696.00% %$1722.00% %$1749.00%
%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab% %$1854.38% %$1824.28% %$1868.89%
%L030% %NY Merc% %$1713.30% %$1710.30% %$1720.50%
%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L071% %Handy & Har% %$17.477% %$17.133% %$17.100%
%L066% %H&H fabricated% %$21.846% %$21.416% %$21.373%
%L067% %London AM% %$17.340% %$17.190% %$17.205%
%L069% %Engelhard% %$16.970% %$17.400% %$17.500%
%L070% %Engelhard fab% %$20.880% %$20.360% %$20.796%
%L032%%NY Merc spot% %$17.895% %$17.686% %$17.335%
%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
%L034% %NY Merc spot% %$2.40130 %$2.4025% %$2.4520%
%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
%L036% %LME% %$0.6822% %$0.6740% %$0.6595%
%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L072% %Handy & Har% %$821.00% %$ 818.00% %$ 851.00%
%L038% %NY Merc spot% %$868.10% %$ 878.10% %$ 866.50%
%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L040% %NY Merc spot% %$1901.60% %$1971.30% %$2057.00%
%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
%L042%%Lead (metric ton)% %$1641.50% %$1660.00% %$1663.00%
%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)% %$0.8790% %0.8958% %$0.9167%
%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz% %$1674.23% %$1652.05% %1681.59%
%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
%L050% %% %$1674.23% %$1652.05% %1681.59%
%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz% %$1807.95% %$1784.00% %1681.59%
%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
%L053% %90 days% %0.11% %0.11% %0.11%
%L054% %180 days% %0.19% %0.19% %0.19%