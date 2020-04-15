https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/C-Daily-Register-15203432.php
C-Daily Register
|Last
|Prev.
|Wk.Ago
|%L001%%Prime Rate%
|%3.25%
|%3.25%
|%3.25%
|%L002%%Discount Rate Primary%
|%0.75%
|%0.75%
|%0.75%
|%L003%%Fed Funds Target%
|%0.00-0.25%
|%0.00-0.25%
|%0.00-0.25%
|%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
|%L056%%1-month yld%
|%0.17%
|%0.16%
|%0.12%
|%L005%%3-month disc%
|%0.16%
|%0.17%
|%0.21%
|%L057%%3-month yld%
|%0.15%
|%0.17%
|%0.20%
|%L006%%6-month disc%
|%0.19%
|%0.23%
|%0.24%
|%L058%%6-month yld%
|%0.19%
|%0.23%
|%0.24%
|%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
|%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
|%L009%
|%1-year%
|%0.25%
|%0.25%
|%0.14%
|%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
|%L011% %1-year%
|%0.12%
|%0.16%
|%0.15%
|%L012% %2-year%
|%0.19%
|%0.21%
|%0.24%
|%L055% %3-year%
|%0.24%
|%0.27%
|%0.33%
|%L013% %5-year%
|%0.33%
|%0.41%
|%0.46%
|%L014% %10-year%
|%0.64%
|%0.75%
|%0.76%
|%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
|%L016% %30-year%
|%1.27%
|%1.41%
|%1.36%
|%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
|%L018% %3-month%
|%1.22%
|%1.22%
|%0.78%
|%L019% %6-month%
|%1.23%
|%1.23%
|%0.77%
|%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
|%L021%
|%Eff. Mar. 31%
|%0.98%
|%0.98%
|%0.98%
|%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
|%L023% %60-days%
|%2.44%
|%2.44%
|%2.70%
|%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
|%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
|%L026%
|%7-day avg yld:%
|%0.81%
|%0.81%
|%0.81%
|METALS
LastPrev.Wk.Ago
|%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L065% %London AM fix%
|%$1712.25%
|%$1715.85%
|%$1649.05%
|%L028% %London PM fix%
|%$1718.65%
|%$1741.90%
|%$1647.80%
|%L029% %HSBC Bank USA%
|%$1717.00%
|%$1733.00%
|%$1651.00%
|%L061% %NY Handy & Har%
|%$1718.65%
|%$1741.90%
|%$1647.80%
|%L062% %NY H&H fab%
|%$1907.70%
|%$1933.51%
|%$1829.06%
|%L063% %NY Engelhard%:
|%$1731.00%
|%$1689.00%
|%$1654.00%
|%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab%
|%$1847.93%
|%$1860.83%
|%$1774.83%
|%L030% %NY Merc%
|%$1727.20%
|%$1756.70%
|%$1665.40%
|%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L071% %Handy & Har%
|%$15.408%
|%$15.729%
|%$14.964%
|%L066% %H&H fabricated%
|%$19.260%
|%$19.661%
|%$18.705%
|%L067% %London AM%
|%$15.570%
|%$15.510%
|%$15.065%
|%L069% %Engelhard%
|%$15.750%
|%$15.250%
|%$15.250%
|%L070% %Engelhard fab%
|%$18.660%
|%$18.900%
|%$18.120%
|%L032%%NY Merc spot%
|%$15.447%
|%$16.072%
|%$15.147%
|%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
|%L034% %NY Merc spot%
|%$2.3125%
|%$2.3470%
|%$2.2780%
|%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
|%L036% %LME%
|%$0.6604%
|%$0.6448%
|%$0.6602%
|%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L072% %Handy & Har%
|%$778.00%
|%$
|761.00%
|%$
|741.00%
|%L038% %NY Merc spot%
|%$800.60%
|%$
|815.70%
|%$
|729.60%
|%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L040% %NY Merc spot%
|%$2182.10%
|%$2213.90%
|%$2123.70%
|%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
|%L042%%Lead (metric ton)%
|%$1685.00%
|%$1698.00%
|%$1692.50%
|%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)%
|%$0.8645%
|%0.8572%
|%$0.8763%
|%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
|%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz%
|%$1699.52%
|%$1722.51%
|%1629.27%
|%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
|%L050%
|%%
|%$1699.52%
|%$1722.51%
|%1629.27%
|%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz%
|%$1798.46%
|%$1822.79%
|%1724.33%
|%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
|%L053% %90 days%
|%0.13%
|%0.13%
|%0.18%
|%L054% %180 days%
|%0.20%
|%0.20%
|%0.30%
